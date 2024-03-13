Chletenham Festival reports, results and free video replays

A review of the action from day two of the Cheltenham Festival where Ballyburn led home a one-two-three-four-five in the opener for Willie Mullins.

Brilliant Ballyburn leads home famous five Ballyburn led home a one-two-three-four-five for Willie Mullins in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle. In truth the 1/2 favourite outclassed his stablemates and the two British raiders, cantering in behind the trailblazing Mercurey before sauntering to the front approaching the final flight. After a safe leap there it was merely a case of what would the winning distance be? The answer was 13 lengths from Jimmy Du Seuil (66/1) with Ile Atlantique (9/2), Mercurey (40/1) and Predators Gold (7/1) completing the clean-sweep. Nicky Henderson's disappointing week continued with Jingko Bleu pulling up.

“It’s the first time he’s wowed me, I thought ‘wow, what a performance’ and to me that was a Champion Hurdle performance,” said Mullins. “It was really really spectacular. With his size, scope and pedigree our owners might decide to go chasing with him next year, I don’t know. But with that performance he can go anywhere. “Our team are in flying form, but we are just so sorry for Nicky Henderson that he has had to pull his good horses out. It could be us, so our sympathies go to him.” He went on: “My heart hasn’t skipped a beat when a horse jumps a hurdle since Annie Power, but it skipped a beat there! I thought he was a good horse, but I didn’t view him as the horse that people were saying until today. When he jumped the last and went away up the hill I just thought ‘wow’.

Ballyburn is clear over the last at Cheltenham

“This fellow could be anything, he could be a Champion Hurdle horse, a Gold Cup horse or both with his size, scope and pedigree. He’s made for fences but looks to have the ability for a Champion Hurdle. I didn’t realise we’d had the first five, Michael Dickinson obviously did it in the Gold Cup but it’s nice to do it in a Grade One at Cheltenham. “I hadn’t even got my licence then, but it was extraordinary to look at a man having so much firepower in one stable and now it looks like we’re in the same position at the moment. It’s nice to do that at the Festival. I know how good our others are, they would be top-class horses any other year and they deserve to be here, the strength behind him – he blew me away. When we saw Slade Steel win yesterday that really franked the form and gave us an even better chance.” Townend said to ITV Racing: “That was a fair feeling. It wasn’t a big field obviously, and we had five of them, but I respect a lot of the horses behind him and he has blown them out the water. It was a bigger performance than I thought he was going to put in to be honest. But riding them you always make doubts I suppose. Keep it simple. His bark is a lot worse than his bite, in that, I suppose, if you did get in a row with him, there’s only going to be one winner. But you can let him just put his head down and play with him away and he’s definitely not as strong as he visually looks. He was very good, jumped brilliantly. He is wow.” The jockey went on to say: “He was brilliant. Brilliant. It was a huge performance, because I know all the horses behind him and I thought it was a talented field. It was a big, big performance. If he wasn’t like that (looking fairly keen) you’d be more worried. But his bark is probably worse than his bite because to ride him he doesn’t pull like a train - you just have to play with him and mess away with him, and he’s actually simple enough then.

“Whatever speed you are going he does that. He does that at home too, and he gave me a nice headbutt at the start because he throws his head around a bit, but that’s just him. If you got in a row with him you’d probably upset him so you just have to play with him. He’s looking at the jumps, and you just have to trust him. “My worry coming going back up in trip after racing over two miles the last time was that he might want to run like a two-miler, but no. His jumping was savage, and his galloping wasn’t bad either! “I was doing a half-speed everywhere to be honest. The ground is hard work, I just let put half an inch of rein going to the last and then getting over it was the main thing. “He could be anything, and I think he’d take a fair bit of whacking at two miles too. He’s just a very, very talented horse, and he fairly blew away the Supreme winner at Leopardstown, so the form was stacking up. It was a doddle of a performance.” Winning owner Ronnie Bartlett added: “He jumped well, we didn’t know how he was going to handle the ground, but that was exciting. Let’s enjoy the day and the future is in front of him, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed. He had lots of different options and in typical Willie style he didn’t want to tell us too much, but listen it all came right in the end.” File oozes class in Brown Advisory Mullins completed a Grade One double and Mark Walsh rode his first winner of the week as Fact To File ran out a classy winner of the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. The 8/13 favourite was given a patient ride as he stepped up to three miles for the first time, jumping slickly throughout and being brought through between eventual runner-up Monty's Star (13/2) and Sandor Clegane to go to the front turning in. Foot perfect at the two fences down the home straight, he went clear on the climb to the line to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths. Betfair and Paddy Power halved him in price for next season's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Sky Bet are 5/1.

