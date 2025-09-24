Cheveley Park Stakes preview: Sporting Life Podcast tips

The Sporting Life Racing Podcast team expect Aidan O’Brien to add the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes to his Group One haul on Saturday.

The market is headed by the Sky Bet Lowther one-two Royal Fixation and America Queen, but the Ballydoyle team will chose between True Love and Beautify to take them on. The pair are both 9/2 chances with Paddy Power and Sky Bet with the York principals 6/4 and 11/4 respectively. It's yet to be announced which filly O'Brien will target the race with. True Love would be bidding to resume winning ways after a shock defeat in the Phoenix Stakes last time, while Beautify finished second to stablemate Precise in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival.

Ed Chamberlin said: “I think Royal Fixation will probably beat American Queen again but I do think True Love is a bit of a fly in the ointment here. I know the Queen Mary doesn’t have a great record in this race and that particular double hasn’t been done for over 20 years but that day at Ascot it looked a complete mismatch in the paddock, she absolutely dwarfed everything else. “She looked a bit of a monster then and last time there were excuses, I think she finished lame, and I do know they think the absolute world of her. I personally don’t think you could be backing Royal Fixation at 5/4 for a Cheveley Park with True Love hanging over you. “I think she could be very good and the market on the day for True Love will tell you everything."

Billy Nash would prefer Beautify of the O'Brien pair, but thinks either will take plenty of beating. “I would expect it to be one of the two and either would be very big players in this. On Timeform ratings they are currently first and second top. Top is Beautify and she’s a filly I like a lot. “She was impressive when she beat Lady Iman at the Curragh and we didn’t see her through the summer for whatever reason but she reappeared in the Moyglare and ran a cracker. I thought she went through the race like the best filly and maybe seven furlongs or the lack of a recent run just found her out in the closing stages, but she’s a Group One filly in my opinion. “If that race hasn’t taken too much out of her, it was only 13 days ago, she to me would be the one to beat. “But True Love is a very good second string to their bow. She reportedly returned with mild lameness after a pretty disappointing effort at the Curragh last time but prior to that had won the Queen Mary and the Railway. “Again, she’s a big filly so you'd have to imagine there’s more to come from her. I think whatever Aidan runs will take an awful lot of beating. Personally, I’d like it to be Beautify but if it is True Love, I still think she’s the one to beat."

Fitzella wins under Oisin Murphy at Ascot

Graham Cunningham also fears the Irish raiders but has a British-trained filly who he thinks can run better than her current odds suggest. “I think Aidan holds the key here. Royal Fixation has a pretty good turn of foot and they pulled clear of Staya in third who looked a little unlucky at York. It’s good form but when True Love won the Railway Stakes by five lengths, thrashing Puerto Rico and Power Blue, she looked a really good filly," he said. “She did return a bit lame from the Phoenix and if you watch the finishes and look at the winning times of her last two races, the first one which she won by five was 1.13.39, the second 69.28 seconds. “That is fast ground by my reckoning at the Curragh and I think you can see her lose her action. I’m certainly prepared to believe she wasn’t quite right and I think she’s a real good filly waiting to happen still. “The other one I would put in a good word for among the Brits, and I don’t think she’s a star, but as a professional racehorse I think she’s really admirable, is Fitzella. “She won the Princess Margaret on a strong pace from the start and went to France next time and was beaten by an unbeaten Fabre, Godolphin, filly who’s probably really good called My Highness. “She showed a tremendous zest for her job again there and I think she’ll be on the front end in a really well run race and will give you a good run at a big price.”

Royal Fixation beats America Queen at York