Cheveley Park report and replay: True Love wins Group One

2/1 favourite True Love saw off the persistent challenge of the well-backed Havana Anna (13/2) to win the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

She had excuses when beaten at 1/4 in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes last time and Aidan O’Brien’s filly roared back to her best on the Rowley Mile. Very strong in the market beforehand, she powered through the race and came through to hit the front at the furlong pole. However Wayne Lordan had to ask her serious questions upon meeting the rising ground to fend off the runner-up but she was going away at the line to win by three-quarters-of-a-length. Royal Fixation (7/2) confirmed her Sky Bet Lowther superiority over America Queen but had to settle for third, a further length adrift. Sky Bet and Paddy Power initially cut the winner to 16/1 from 25/1 for the Betfred 1000 Guineas but soon cut that to 12s.

O’Brien said: “We are delighted with her. Wayne gave her a lovely ride and she is a fine, big powerful filly and she travelled well. Ryan (Moore) was very helpful to Wayne before the race and he told him to wait, and hold on, between the two and one pole with her. She is a big powerhouse and she is very quick. “She has a great constitution and eats very well. She takes her races very well. She has a great mind, and you can see after the race she is very chilled. I couldn’t be happier really. The last day was a bit of a mess. Ryan felt he went the wrong way with her and the other one was gone. Ryan felt her last run wasn’t her run and he very was convinced about that and her work was very good. You couldn’t be happier with her today. “We did (think she would be the one to beat). We took a chance with the other filly (Beautify) running her back quick and it might have been a little bit quick, but this was the big filly with the speed. “I thought she would (get the better of Havana Anna). She put her head down when Wayne got hold of her. Wayne hadn’t got hold of her until the other filly joined him and you can see when he did catch a hold of her that her head went down and he was very strong on her.

Aidan O'Brien talks ITV viewers through True Love's win