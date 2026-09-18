Cheveley Park preview: Senorita Bonita and Libertango set to clash

Ed Crisford expects Senorita Bonita to uphold her status as ‘one of the best two-year-olds’ he has ever trained in the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket after putting in a pleasing racecourse gallop.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner will bid to double her Group One tally by following up her scintillating success in the Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville last month when reverting back to take on her own sex in the six furlongs showpiece on Saturday week. And in order to prepare the Victorious Forever-owned filly, who bagged Group Two honours in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on the July Course, for her next assignment connections opted to give her an early morning spin on the Rowley Mile on Friday. Working over five furlongs under Oisin Murphy, the three-time race winner moved effortlessly upsides her lead horse before finishing at the head of the exercise, much to the delight of Crisford, who trains Senorita Bonita in partnership with his dad Simon.

He said: “It was nice to come and have a look and feel of the track, especially here at Newmarket where the dip is. That is the nicest ground you will find as they have done a beautiful job. It is like a carpet. She had a nice blow this morning, which is all it was meant to be. She finished super well and Oisin was delighted. We couldn’t be happier. “She stepped up in the Morny and showed an immense turn of foot to win very well. In this race you potentially have Sun Goddess and Libertango so it will be a very hot race so we will see where we stand at the table with them. “I think it will be hotter than the Morny, if they all turn up. We have beaten Libertango at the July Meeting, but she showed at York with the way she won that she is a very good filly. It is a proper race. It is what you want to see in an end of season clash. “She would be one of the best two year olds we have trained full stop. She would be up there with Vandeek for sure. She is a very high quality filly.”

Among those taking Senorita Bonita on will be Libertango, who also limbered up for a tilt at the £275,000 prize with a similar workout on the Rowley Mile. After blitzing her rivals in the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, the George Boughey-trained filly then had to settle for second best on the July Course behind Senorita Bonita before bouncing back with Group Two glory in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York. And after striding clear of her work companion late on in the hands of Billy Loughnane it left her connections optimistic of reversing form with Senorita Bonita and securing a breakthrough success at Group One level Rob Speers, racing manager to owner Ibrahim Araci, said: “We were absolutely delighted with her. She did exceptionally well to win at York from her draw on ground that she hated. We must have given them four or five lengths by switching across, but she travelled through horses like she did at Ascot. Rather than be able to quicken clear and go and win by two or three lengths she had to grind it out on the ground. She wanted it that day. “I’m looking forward to getting her back on quicker ground next week. Billy is delighted with her. She is bigger, stronger and the best version of her that she has been. In the last week she has produced, I believe, her two best pieces of work. We go into Cheveley Park full of confidence. We could meet two other very good fillies, but we are happy to take on all comers as she is a very smart filly.”