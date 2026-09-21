Cheveley Park preview: Big three on course for huge Newmarket clash

The big three appeared among eight five-day confirmations for what promises to be a stellar renewal of the Newmarket Group One.

The former proved three-quarters-of-a-length too good for Libertango when they met in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes on the July Course and went on to beat the colts in the Prix Morny.

Libertango, who had previously been a brilliant winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot, returned to winning ways with a clear-cut success in the Sky Bet Lowther last month.

However, Sun Goddess earned an even higher Timeform rating for her dazzling six-and-a-half length defeat of Green Empress in the Moyglae Stud Stakes at the Curragh just over a week ago. She is joined in the field by stablemate Snowing.

Joseph O’Brien could run Lowther second Star Of State and recent Cork Listed winner Alwaysanangel while Sirenia Stakes heroine Moonrise remains on course for Andrew Balding. Controlla for Amo Racing completes the octet.

Latest Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes betting

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 6/4 Senorita Bonita, Sun Goddess, 10/3 Libertango, 10 Star Of State, 12 Always An Angel, 20 Moonrise, 66 Controlla, Snowing