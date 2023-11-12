Cheveley Park pair justify big price tags at Naas

Grangeclare West and Mahon’s Way showed their class to provide owners Cheveley Park Stud with a notable double at Naas.

Trained by Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead respectively, the pair of point-to-point graduates were expensive purchases at £430,000 and £360,000. Grangeclare West impressed when winning his bumper and a maiden hurdle, but disappointed in successive Grade One events earlier this year before rounding off his season on a high in lesser company at Punchestown in the spring. The seven-year-old was a 7/4 shot for his reappearance and debut over regulation fences in the Mongey Communications Beginners Chase and jumped well under Paul Townend on his way to a near three-length victory over Heart Wood, with 11/10 favourite Corbetts Cross back in third.

“He looks to be born to jump fences, he loved it,” said the champion jockey. “He had a blow but his jumping was getting him a long way. The two fences being taken out in the straight didn’t help but his class got him through. “He’s always promised and I’d say with chasing he could fulfil his promise.” Mullins also landed the bumper with the Jody Townend-ridden Fleur Au Fusil (100/30). Mahon’s Way (3/1) had earlier dominated his rivals in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle, with Rachael Blackmore doing the steering as he pulled five and a half lengths clear.

