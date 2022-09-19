When Queen’s Logic won the Cheveley Park Stakes in 2001 she did so with a Timeform performance rating of 125.

It was the biggest number in the race since the brilliant Ravinella 14 years earlier. It seemed a glorious career was just starting to blossom, after all she had plenty of scope to train on at three.

But she was restricted to just one start in her Classic campaign, making slightly harder work of landing the Fred Darling at Newbury than odds of 1/3 suggested she should.

Mick Channon’s charge was still favourite for the 1000 Guineas but was ruled out of the Newmarket showpiece because she was coughing. She was still suffering from a virus by the time mid-summer arrived and connections decided it was time to pull up stumps in July.