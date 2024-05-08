Sporting Life
Seraphim Angel wins the Lily Agnes
Seraphim Angel wins the Lily Agnes

Chester Wednesday review and free video replays

By David Ord
14:55 · WED May 08, 2024

A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Chester including free video replays.

Dascombe back among winners

Tom Dascombe enjoyed many good days at Chester when training for Michael Owen at his nearby Manor House Stables and he struck a notable success from his new Lambourn base when Seraphin Angel (11/2) landed the CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes.

Fourth on her Newmarket debut last month, the daughter of first-season sire Sergei Prokofiev tracked the early pace set by eventual third Lady Lightning before challenging a furlong out.

Eventual second and 18/5 favourite Flicka's Girl had first run, but she was cut down by Pierre-Louis Jamin's mount, who went on to win well by a length-and-a-half.

Dascombe told ITV Racing: "She went to Newmarket, we're not hard on them at home, and she didn't know what to do when she came off the bridle. She'd clearly learned a lot today and won. We'll see how she is but she has loads of speed so I'd suggest she'll go to York for the Marygate. She's won a twenty-grand bonus today, prize-money is always good at Chester so she's more than paid for herself already and I love her.

"It was difficult moving back to Lambourn with so few horses and last year we put all our yearlings in a pre-training yard that got strangles and a lot of the horses we couldn't give them a winter prep. This is the first time in two years that we've had a clear run at getting them ready and I think we've had four runners and that's our second winner so I'm delighted.

"It's great to have a winner at Chester in this race, I love this race, and the people here are so welcoming and friendly. It's a great track to have a runner at."

Action from the opener at Chester
Action from the opener at Chester

Garfield stays unbeaten with thrilling win

James Garfield colt Garfield Shadow maintained his unbeaten record when defying a wide draw to win the opening CAA Stellar Handicap.

Richard Fahey's charge won both starts at two but stall 13 looked to be a major negative for him on the Roodee. However, David Nolan gave the 20/1 chance a tremendous ride, sitting towards the rear on the inside then taking advantage when the gaps opened up in the final furlong-and-a-half.

Showing a good turn of foot, the winner was in front against the far rail inside the distance and held on well to score by a neck from the well-backed and fast-finishing favourite Al Shabab Storm.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I enjoyed that. They went really quick and the opportunity was there for me to just slide into the fence.

"I snuck up a few spots and my hand was forced, I had to ride for luck and it doesn't always happen like that. We got lovely splits at the right time and this isn't a bad horse. It's not often you get the splits like we did. I've been moaning all morning about the draw but it can be happen and you need a bit of luck."

Mason praised as Knicks scores

Knicks (noseband) wins at Chester
Knicks (noseband) wins at Chester

Joint-trainer David Easterby was full of praise for Joanna Mason after Knicks, selected by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, won the tote.co.uk Saddle-Up For More Than Racing Handicap.

The 11/1 chance was drawn in stall six but came across to lead the field from the stalls and stayed there, despite efforts of runner-up Vince L'Amour (13/2) and the fast-finishing Due For Luck (7/2). He came out on top by a neck and a short-head in a typically tight Chester finish.

"I have to give Joanna ten out of ten for getting out so quick and turning stall six into stall one. That was amazing, I couldn't believe it. She did everything right, held on for a little bit and I think we got the trip right with him," said Easterby.

"The only one of the owners who isn't here is Lee Westwood, he's working today for a change, and it's fantastic to be involved in a horse like this. I think we'll probably end up going for the three-year-old-old Dash at Epsom. That's the plan."

Mason told ITV Racing: "The horse has done all the hard work. My aim was to take a lead but he jumped so well and from that draw I had to come across and try and dictate it from the front. He's game and won nicely."

