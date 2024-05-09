Chester Thursday review & replays including the Ormonde Stakes

A review of the pick of the day's action from Chester on Thursday as Capulet reversed recent all-weather form with Bracken's Laugh to win the Dee Stakes.

O'Brien ace right on Point The Aidan O'Brien-trained Point Lonsdale returned to winning ways in the tote.co.uk Supporting Racing Ormonde Stakes. The son of Australia had been without success since landing the Group 3 Huxley Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago but appreciated another step up in distance on his first try beyond a mile and a half. With Deauville Legend setting a decent pace to aim at, Moore settled in behind before getting to work as they started the turn for home. The 13/8 favourite ranged up alongside and gradually drew clear of the long-time leader, ultimately coming six and a half lengths to the good over principal market rival Arrest, who stayed on into second. Alsakib was another to make late gains in third, with Deauville Legend weakening into fourth.

Coolmore’s Paul Smith said of the winner: “We’re delighted with him, as he’s such a versatile horse. You could step him up for a Gold Cup or run him in something like the Coronation at Epsom or go to Ascot with him, you can do anything. “He’s a pleasure to have anything to do with. He relished that step up in trip today so he could run in something like the Gold Cup, he’s enthusiastic and just does what you tell him to do. I think he enjoyed that today, it’s lovely good ground. We’ll make a plan in a couple of weeks.” O’Brien was not at Chester, but speaking from his Ballydoyle yard he said of the winner: “He’s such a lovely horse, so honest and genuine. “You can run him over all sorts of trips, he’s comfortable at 10 furlongs, today was the furthest he’s gone but he could even get further. “What today has done is open up all sorts of options. He could drop back to 10 for a Tattersalls Gold Cup, go to the Coronation at Epsom over a mile and a half, the Hardwicke at Ascot or even the Gold Cup, all those sorts of races. “Horses like him are great to have around, he’s tough, genuine and versatile.” John Gosden felt conditions had proved the undoing of St Leger runner-up Arrest, who impressed here last year in the taking Vase in very different weather. “He ran great, but the ground has dried up too much for him,” said Gosden. “He just wasn’t in love with the ground, unfortunately.”

Moore masterclass in the Dee Ryan Moore gave Capulet a peach of a ride from the front to win the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes. The Ballydoyle representative was sent straight to the front in the 10-furlong Listed contest, in which God's Window was very sluggish from the stalls and Harper's Ferry had to be withdrawn beforehand having proved reluctant to take part. Capulet was tracked by favourite Jayarbee but Sean Levey was sending out distress signals on the 7/4 favourite as Moore started to go through the gears with a couple of furlongs to travel. Richard Hughes' Bracken's Laugh, who had Capulet back in third when springing a surprise at Chelmsford early last month, emerged as the main danger and he appeared to get within a neck in the straight, but 7/2 shot Capulet found a little extra close home to win by half a length.

Paul Smith, son of co-owner Derrick Smith, said: “That was very pleasing and I thought Ryan gave him a lovely ride. He appreciated the step up in trip, no doubt, he’s an uncomplicated horse, he travels well so I suppose it will be the French Derby or the English Derby. “We know he gets 10 furlongs well and he’d probably get a mile and a half the way he runs so we’re delighted with him. We have the trials at the weekend and next week and Aidan will sit down with the lads and discuss the plan from there. “He’s a Justify so it’s nice to see, we’re very pleased. Ryan was delighted, he said it was very uncomplicated, he got him into a nice rhythm, he’s a kind horse and stepping up in trip wouldn’t be a problem. “He turned the form around with the second, but I think he really appreciated the step up in trip there. That (Chelmsford) was a qualifier for the Kentucky Derby, but whether that was ever on the cards for him is a question for the trainer.” Capulet is now as short as 14/1 for Epsom – but support continues to come in for City Of Troy, who is back as favourite with some firms. Smith said: “Aidan is happy with him and all roads now lead to the Derby with him.” Back to Capulet, Moore said: “He was nicely drawn, there were only the four runners and he got into a nice rhythm and was able to build away. I was very happy with him, he came forward nicely from Chelmsford and the step up in trip has helped him. “He’s a horse who had good form last year and with a bit of luck he’ll go on from here and improve again. I think the nicer ground and 10 furlongs suited him well, so there’ll be plenty of options for him now.”

Speaking from his Ballydoyle base, O’Brien said: “All the options are open to him now and we’ll see how he is, it will be one of the Derbys that weekend, in England or France, I’d have thought. “There’s obviously the Irish Derby in the mix, too, so all things are open now. He’s a lovely, honest horse. He was a little bit free in front today, but did it nicely in the end. “We took him to Chelmsford to see if he was going to go to Kentucky so that was on the cards, but he was green there and he’d come on for that run.”

Brave and true Never So Brave lived up to his billing as the even-money favourite for the Halliwell Jones Handicap, readily defying an opening mark of 94 as the market suggested he might. Runner up to subsequent Group 1 scorers in Ancient Wisdom and Vandeek in novice and maiden events at Newmarket and Nottingham respectively last summer, he lined up on the Roodee on the back of a comeback success in a Thirsk maiden and victory never really looked in doubt.

Ryan Moore sat handily on the inside aboard Sir Michael Stoute's three-year-old colt, stalking the front-running Gunfighter before manoeuvring out for a clear passage on entering the short home straight. Witness Stand made his bid on the outer but Never So Brave had far too many gears and swiftly put the race to bed once in the clear. He extended on the run to the line, ultimately scoring by two lengths from Witness Stand who returned at 22/1.

Never So Brave is owned by Saeed Suhail, who has had some great days teaming up with Stoute, and his assistant racing manager Philip Robinson indicated a possible Royal Ascot bid could be on the cards for the horse. “He keeps progressing. We were very hopeful. He showed some nice form last year, won nicely at Thirsk, won as he likes there and this was a step up to see how good he was,” said Robinson. “He’s been a typical one of Sir Michael’s, just brought him along gradually to peak at the right time. “I think he’ll be nice, but it’s difficult to say how high he could go. If he got the mile he could be a Britannia horse so we’ll have to have a chat.”

Dilemma leaves it late Democracy Dilemma swooped late to land the opening CAA Stellar Handicap at Chester, claiming a third course and distance victory in the process and narrowly denying the veteran Copper Knight by a neck. Robert Cowell's four-year-old, a well-backed 11/4 favourite under Tom Marquand, was making a successful return to the UK having run at Meydan and Jebel Ali earlier in the year. Copper Knight had to settle for second at odds of 12/1, having looked the winner until narrowly denied, with third going to 8/1 chance Vintage Clarets, who came from a long way back to get closely involved in the tight, three-way finish. Fourth was Roman Dragon (100/30) and fifth went to Night On Earth at 11/1.

Marquand said: “The idea was to get him out of the gate and get him travelling in a comfortable position – when you have that draw around here you don’t want to be giving it away. “He had some problems with the gates last time, but Jake Launchbury has done a fantastic job with him getting that sorted and he didn’t miss a beat so it was a job well done. “The ground has sharpened up a good bit, but he had form on fast ground before. To be honest it’s all about the draw around here and we made good use of it.”

Teej A off the mark The Karl Burke-trained Teej A (4/1) went one better than on debut when quickening up on the inside for Clifford Lee in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Marquand set the pace on Jessica Harrington’s Passing Phase, but Lee looked to be travelling the better with a furlong to run, just waiting for a gap on the rail as soon as he reached the cutaway. The Mehmas filly quickly put three lengths between herself and the rest, but it was a good job she did as the 3/1 favourite Rashabar made rapid late gains, beaten two and a quarter lengths looking yet another Chester hard luck story from his stall 10 draw.

“It went pretty much according to plan to be honest,” said Lee. “She travelled well and as soon as we got to the cutaway away she went. That was important as you can get a lot of hard luck stories here. “She’s sharpened up a lot for her first run and she galloped through the line as well. She was green for her first run but she’s wiser now.”

