Zoffee and Harry Davies win the Chester Cup
Zoffee and Harry Davies win the Chester Cup

Chester Cup report and video replay: Zoffee wins for Hugo Palmer

By David Ord
16:17 · FRI May 10, 2024

Zoffee, second in the race last year, won the Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup.

Sent off at 9/1,he travelled strongly through the contest under Harry Davies and found racing room inside the final furlong to throw down his challenge. In front soon after, he ran on strongly to beat Emiyn (28/1) who ran a huge race after forfeiting ground at the start, and Zanndabad (11/1) by three-quarters-of-a-length and a neck.

4/1 favourite Aztec Empire tried to make all the running but faded into fourth close home.

It was a first winner of the week for trainer Hugo Palmer, who is now based locally at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables.

“He’s given it a wonderful ride. I’ve known Harry a long time, his mother Angie is my assistant and he’s been with me since he was seven. So to win this big race for us, I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a character building week but they’ve been running well and when a trainer’s horses are running well – and they keep doing so – then the winners are going to come," the handler told ITV Racing.

`I have to thank Hugo and the team so much,” Davies added. “I’ve had three rides in the Chester Cup – every time for Hugo – and they’ve all been fancied. I’m delighted to have delivered today. He loved the ground and travelled supremely well.

“I thought the only reason I was ever going to be get beat was by being kept in. He stuck his head down and I’m surprised he doesn’t take his form jumping. He’s a very good horse on the flat.

“For my career it’s fantastic and this is the race the yard every year want to win and to do for Hugo, who has been a supporter of mine for so long, my mum is his assistant, is fantastic.”

Owen added: “It is pretty much a lifelong dream to win that race and he came second last year. I said earlier in the week I think we’d win the big one. He always looks the part and he’s a lovely, lovely horse.

“I’m so pleased for the owners and I said to them before the race, ‘I know he’s your horse, but they are all my horses at Manor House’, that is how it feels. Alan (Peterson) has been a great supporter and this horse has always been a yard favourite – he’s just the nicest person in the world. He was second last year and now he’s gone and done it.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

