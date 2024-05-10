Chester Cup report and video replay: Zoffee wins for Hugo Palmer

Zoffee, second in the race last year, won the Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup.

Sent off at 9/1,he travelled strongly through the contest under Harry Davies and found racing room inside the final furlong to throw down his challenge. In front soon after, he ran on strongly to beat Emiyn (28/1) who ran a huge race after forfeiting ground at the start, and Zanndabad (11/1) by three-quarters-of-a-length and a neck. 4/1 favourite Aztec Empire tried to make all the running but faded into fourth close home. It was a first winner of the week for trainer Hugo Palmer, who is now based locally at Michael Owen’s Manor House Stables. “He’s given it a wonderful ride. I’ve known Harry a long time, his mother Angie is my assistant and he’s been with me since he was seven. So to win this big race for us, I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a character building week but they’ve been running well and when a trainer’s horses are running well – and they keep doing so – then the winners are going to come," the handler told ITV Racing.

