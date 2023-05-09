Timeform tip: 2.40 Chester Savethelastdance

SAVETHELASTDANCE relished the longer trip when landing a maiden at Leopardstown on just her second career outing and, with this extra distance set to bring further progress, she makes plenty of appeal. Luckin Brew is the main danger provided she sees out the longer trip, and Sirona is one of several others who can't be completely dismissed.

Timeform top rated: Luckin Brew 110

“This will tell us a lot about her. She had a fantastic page when I bought her, she’s not overly big, but her confirmation’s great and she surprised us how good she was and she got black type. I think the Silver Tankard (Pontefract) was a race too far as she had a few races in quick succession.

Jayne McGivern (owner) - Sirona : “She has wintered really well. She is working well at home and is bred for distance and we were surprised at how well she had done as a two-year-old over a mile. We kind of were not expecting that.

“It was heavy at Leopardstown but the expected better ground here should be fine, though rain is due all week I see, so it may be testing by race time.”

“That victory was a massive step up from her debut effort at two, but there was no fluke about it and this beautifully-bred Galileo filly out of a Grade One winner in the States is clearly an exciting prospect.

Ryan Moore (courtesy of Betfair) - Savethelastdance: “I haven’t ridden her in a race yet, but I saw the back of her as she beat me on Boogie Woogie in some style over 10 furlongs at Leopardstown last month and the runner-up won well for me at Naas afterwards,” Moore told his Betfair blog.

“We had her entered in the Pretty Polly and that was the original plan, but we were worried about the ground. Mark and Charlie (Johnston) preferred the Chester race anyway.

“It is a bit of a tall order, we have thrown her in a bit at the deep end, but on the other hand, if she is good enough, she’ll be fine.

“She has entries in the Oaks and Ribblesdale, and is also in the German Oaks, and you might think about York.”

Freddie Meade - Ashtanga: “We are very pleased with her. She did nothing wrong last year. She was a real shell of a filly and all she has done is improve over the winter.

“Oisin has come and sat on her a couple of times and I think he shares the same enthusiasm for her this year. Hopefully the step up in trip will eke more improvement and hopefully she will have an exciting year.

“I think Chester will suit her. She is very balanced and she ran well at Salisbury first time out, which can find them out a little bit.

“I think we have the Oaks as the idea for her. Why not throw her in at the deep end and see how we get on.”

Harry Eustace - Cite d’Or: “She really ran well last time and certainly got back on track from her last couple of runs last year, so that was nice to see.” We saw Mawj from a distance in Meydan and in hindsight, the race programme just wasn’t there and she clearly needs a trip.

“As soon as we got her back on soft ground over a trip, she came right back to form. She ran well at Epsom last year, so that helps. The thinking is she might like idiosyncratic tracks. It just seems to keep her more interested than others, and this is a furlong and a half further, which is a positive.

“We have put cheekpieces on for the first time. She didn’t really travel that well early on at Epsom, so Pierre just managed to keep tabs on her and then she ran well after. At Chester, it would be harder to do if she didn’t travel, so we are just trying to make Pierre’s life easier.

“We are quite exposed in comparison. Everyone likes the potential of something, whereas we are showing that we are a genuine 100-rated horse at a mile and a quarter and if the extra furlong and a half brings a little bit more out, then I think we can be very competitive in that race. We like the ground, and are hoping there will be a bit of rain.”