Comfort edges Finale thriller

10/11 favourite Comfort Zone fended off the late thrust of Dixon Cove to win the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.

The market leader travelled sweetly throughout the contest and was in front jumping the last.

However the runner-up was gathering real momentum under Harry Cobden and was soon within half-a-length but could never quite overhaul the Joseph O'Brien-trained winner and went down by a neck.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut Comfort Zone to 14/1 from 20s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle and 8/1 for the Boodles at Cheltenham.