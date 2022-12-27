A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Chepstow where Comfort Zone won the Finale Hurdle.
10/11 favourite Comfort Zone fended off the late thrust of Dixon Cove to win the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow.
The market leader travelled sweetly throughout the contest and was in front jumping the last.
However the runner-up was gathering real momentum under Harry Cobden and was soon within half-a-length but could never quite overhaul the Joseph O'Brien-trained winner and went down by a neck.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut Comfort Zone to 14/1 from 20s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle and 8/1 for the Boodles at Cheltenham.
Winning rider Jonjo O'Neill Junior told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a messy race but he came alight quicker than I thought he would. He jumped very well and he was very honest after the last. Joseph told me to keep it simple – which I didn’t do!
“He had some smart form with Lossiemouth winning yesterday, so it looked like he had a good chance and luckily he pulled it out of the bag.”
