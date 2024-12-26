Chepstow tips: Preview and selections for Friday December 27

Andrew Asquith had a 5/1 winner on Boxing Day and has another three bets at Chepstow on Friday, including a 2pt selection.

There isn’t much that tickles my fancy at Kempton on Friday, but the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase looks an absolute cracker, with Ballyburn set to take on Sir Gino on his chasing debut. It should be a spectacle and Nicky Henderson will be hoping he can land another blow to Willie Mullins following Constitution Hill's impressive defeat of Lossiemouth on Boxing Day. Luckily, there is another competitive card at Chepstow, and I’m pretty keen on the chances of LOWRY’S BAR in the Coral “We’re Hot For It” Handicap Chase (13:05). He was progressive over hurdles last season, winning his first four starts, including a couple at this course, and his sole defeat came at the hands of shock 200/1 winner Absolute Steel at Exeter when he started the 9/4-on favourite.

For whatever reason, he clearly wasn’t at his best that day, but he shaped well on his return from eight months off in the Silver Trophy at this course in October, hitting the frame despite conceding ground to nearly everything given how wide he was forced to run. Lowry’s Bar has always appealed as the type to improve even further over fences, though, and he has made a very encouraging start in this sphere, unable to justify strong support on his chase debut at Bangor, but he was beaten only by another promising type on that occasion. He looked the likeliest winner – he traded 1.17 in-running on Betfair – but was unable to cope with the winner flying past on the run-in. Lowry’s Bar built on that experience when opening his account in this sphere at Exeter earlier this month, just like on his debut impressing with his jumping and not at all asked for maximum pressure to score with more in hand than the official margin suggests. He has a really likeable profile and a subsequent 4lb rise in the weights may well underestimate him, especially as he’s one of the least exposed in this field. I’m surprised he isn’t the outright favourite.

I must admit, I don’t make a habit of backing horses who are just about to turn 12 years of age, but I do think that DANS LE VENT is overpriced in the Coral “Daily Rewards Shaker” Handicap Hurdle (14:10). He hasn’t won for over three years, but he hasn’t been seen on the track that much since, and he has left the impression he retains plenty of ability in both of his starts since returning from a 19-month absence. His first was over a trip well short of his optimum, and his jockey also looked after him that day, but he showed more over slightly further at Haydock last month. He wasn’t seen to best effect that day, given too much to do in a race where the winner made all of the running, but made good headway in the latter stages under another sympathetic ride.

The handicapper has dropped him another 2lb since, leaving him on a career-low mark of 123 and, while he isn’t progressing, it’s hard not to think he’s capable of better, particularly now moving back up to three miles. His last win came over three miles at Haydock and he is now 12lb lower in the weights. Dans Le Vent is seemingly building up to something, likely to put his best foot forward sooner rather than later, and I think he’s worth backing at his current odds. The Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase is always an acid test of stamina and I’m backing IRON BRIDGE to go one place better than he did 12 months ago. I backed him on that occasion but the race was blown apart by mudlark Nassalam, who sailed to a 34-length victory. Iron Bridge confirmed himself a thorough stayer, however, grinding it out for second place to beat a previous winner of the race. He went on to run a cracker in the Grand National Trial at Haydock on his next start, upholding the Welsh National form with the much older Iwilldoit tackling another marathon handicap, but shaping as though a stronger gallop would have seen him shine all the more.

Those two big efforts must have left a mark on him as he was pulled up in the Midlands National next time and found everything happening too quickly in the Scottish Grand National on faster ground. Iron Bridge shaped very well on his seasonal return over three miles and two furlongs at Carlisle last month, a race won by the reopposing Val Dancer though, not appearing short of fitness after seven months off, but leaving the impression he was facing a test of stamina at the bottom end of his requirements these days. Given how well he ran in this race 12 months ago, connections have likely saved him for another crack at this valuable prize, and there doesn’t appear to be another Nassalam in this year’s renewal. Iron Bridge is another year older and remains a horse to be very positive about over these marathon trips. Preview posted at 1455 GMT on 26/12/2024