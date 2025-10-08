Chepstow Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle: Josh The Boss back for more

Connections of Josh The Boss are confident he can repeat the trick in Saturday's Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle.
The six-year-old Josh The Boss struck gold in the valuable contest on his seasonal return 12 months ago and joint-trainer Willy Twiston-Davies reports the horse to be in fine shape as he looks to defy a 3lb higher mark this time around.
Speaking on Sky Sports Racing, Twiston-Davies who now shares the trainer's licence with his father Nigel, said: "We have a small summer jumping squad but what we do have in has run well so (it's been( a good start.
"Josh The Boss is in great form, this has been his target all along since he's come back in (to training). His work's been exceptional, it always is this time of year.
"For some reason, he seems to tail off towards the end but he couldn't be in better form and we're going into it with a lot of confidence.
"I spoke to John Neild (owner) on Tuesday and I said his last bit of work on Tuesday was his best piece of work ever. He's very ground-versatile. The only time he's run poorly was on heavy.
"He's handicapped himself for it and should have a great chance. Jamie (Neild, amateur rider) came and schooled him on Monday so fingers crossed for a repeat."
Potters Charm was a star novice hurdler for the yard last season and is set to remain over the smaller obstacles and be prepared for a crack at the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
Twiston-Davies said of the Grade 1 winner: "He's very good, he's going to go for the West Yorkshire Hurdle on Charlie Hall day. It was very tempting (to try chasing) but then we all thought the Stayers' Hurdle division isn't the strongest over here and there's some nice races to be won.
"Just look at how much prize money Gowel Road picked up for us last year, and he'll be doing the same again, so we'll have one more year hurdling and then go chasing the year after.
"Matata and Master Chewy we could look at the Old Roan, that could be a nice starting point. If Master Chewy doesn't go then we could look to the Charlie Hall."
One horse who won't be seen on track any time soon is Broadway Boy, who may have had his last taste of competitive action after picking up an injury.
"He's still now back in work," said Twiston-Davies. "He's very well and happy in the field but it looks like he'll probably have to be retired. He'll always have a home for life here and he's very happy, but I don't think he'll be able to run again."
