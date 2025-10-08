Chepstow Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle: Josh The Boss back for more

The six-year-old Josh The Boss struck gold in the valuable contest on his seasonal return 12 months ago and joint-trainer Willy Twiston-Davies reports the horse to be in fine shape as he looks to defy a 3lb higher mark this time around.

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing, Twiston-Davies who now shares the trainer's licence with his father Nigel, said: "We have a small summer jumping squad but what we do have in has run well so (it's been( a good start.

"Josh The Boss is in great form, this has been his target all along since he's come back in (to training). His work's been exceptional, it always is this time of year.

"For some reason, he seems to tail off towards the end but he couldn't be in better form and we're going into it with a lot of confidence.

"I spoke to John Neild (owner) on Tuesday and I said his last bit of work on Tuesday was his best piece of work ever. He's very ground-versatile. The only time he's run poorly was on heavy.

"He's handicapped himself for it and should have a great chance. Jamie (Neild, amateur rider) came and schooled him on Monday so fingers crossed for a repeat."