A review of Saturday's action from Chepstow where Orbys Legend and Tea Clipper were among the notable winners on a quality card.

Legend-ary success for Hobbs Orbys Legend capped a hugely successful meeting for trainer Philip Hobbs with a promising victory in the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy at Chepstow. Hobbs, who had provided the first and second in the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at the same track 24 hours earlier, was also completing a double – as was jockey Tom O’Brien – after Masters Legacy’s last-gasp success in the Geoffrey Broomhall Memorial Handicap Hurdle. As well as augmenting Hobbs’ fine form at the start of the core jumps season, Orbys Legend provided a glimpse of what may well be to come from himself too. On his fifth rules start, the five-year-old was posting his third victory – and although he had just a length to spare from the staying-on Didtheyleaveuoutto at the line, by then O’Brien was easing down with the race already well won. Orbys Legend tracked the pace set by eventual third Amour De Nuit, before challenging in the straight and moving six lengths clear by the time he jumped last flight in the Grade Three feature. O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s an exciting prospect for the season ahead. “He seemed OK on this ground, but it is good to know he has handled softer – and I’m sure that ground is coming. “He’s lovely, uncomplicated, straightforward – I chatted to (former stable jockey) Dicky (Johnson) just before the race, and he said he stays. “So when I was at the bottom of the straight and in a good position, I let him go – and he did stay.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!



Tea clips Fidelio's wings Tea Clipper signalled his potential too, with an encouraging success on his debut over fences in the Listed Dunraven Windows Novices’ Chase. Tom Lacey’s imposing six-year-old was decisively on top in the end after a fine tussle with his fellow 11/4 joint-favourite Fidelio Vallis. Harry Cobden had Paul Nicholls’ runner-up out in front from an early stage, jumping well and putting the emphasis on fluency too for his four rivals. But Tea Clipper jumped equally well for Stan Sheppard and was always close enough, even as Fidelio Vallis upped the ante into the straight. Tea Clipper, successful in the Silver Trophy on this card 12 months ago and a Larkhill point-to-point winner on his sole start between the flags in 2019, was almost upsides at the last and took control on the run-in to seal the deal by three lengths. Sheppard said: “He won a restricted point-to-point as a four-year-old – that was his first run over fences today, and he’s done it really well. “He made one or two mistakes, and there’s probably a tiny bit of improvement left on that still I hope. “He’s always schooled very well. He’s very straightforward, an absolute dream. “It was an ideal race, only five runners, so we always had a bit of room.”

Judges impressed by Magistrato Magistrato was a convincing winner of the opening Champion Hats Juvenile Hurdle, kickstarting a double for Nicholls and Cobden on his stable debut. In a race the multiple champion trainer won last year with Hell Red, the well-touted Magistrato put down an early marker for the Triumph Hurdle division – leading throughout under Cobden and easily seeing off the challenge of runner-up Rocky Man in the straight to win by 12 lengths as the 4/7 favourite. Nicholls was very happy with what he had seen. “I’m delighted with that,” he said. “To start like that is good, (and) I’d say the first two are probably decent horses. “They went a real good gallop, and he stayed on strongly. Mentally and physically, there’s a lot to look forward to with him.”