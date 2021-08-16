Finale joy for Moore team

Gary and Jamie Moore claimed their first Grade One prize since Sire De Grugy's Tingle Creek success in 2015 when Porticello ran out an impressive winner of the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

It was an attritional renewal of the Chepstow showpiece and jumping the last the winner only had the hard-pulling Saint Segal to beat.

He had that feat accomplished moments after the flight and powered to the line to score by eight and a half lengths.

Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 10/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, while Betfair and Paddy Power offer 12/1.