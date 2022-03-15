A review of the action from the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival where Constitution Hill took his rivals apart in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Dazzling Constitution lands Sky Bet Supreme Constitution Hill produced a stunning performance to lead home a Nicky Henderson one-two in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. There was a false start when Dysart Dyamo broke the tape and that rival and Jonbon led the field when the race got under way at the second attempt. The winner sat third and was in the slipstream of his stablemate when Dysart Dynamo took a crashing fall at the third last. Both the Seven Barrows runners were on the bridle at that stage but turning in Nico De Boinville took the winner to the front and he went clear for a spectacular 22 lengths success. Kilcruit was third without threatening to land a blow.

Paddy Power made him a 3/1 chance for next season's Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sky Bet are 5/2. De Boinville said: “I knew it was going to be fast and furious and in fairness he did it like a piece of work. I was so happy going to the last. He could be anything, I’m sure he’d jump a fence as well. He’s got so much scope. “I didn’t really have a choice (to go for home when he did), he was travelling so well. They’ve gone a really hard gallop and he’s just picked the bridle up. I’m delighted for his owner Michael Buckley, he’ll be ecstatic. What a way to start the week, what a legend.” Henderson said: “That was awesome. I know what the second horse is and I would have been very surprised if anything could have done that to Jonbon, so he must be an extraordinary animal. The hype horse earlier on in the year was Jonbon, then this fella woke up from his slumbers at home and we suddenly realised that actually he was very good. “He’s been very good but the big question was how much he actually knew, he’s run in two hurdle races with four runners in each. To suddenly go out there and go at that gallop, that’s the extraordinary thing. He can travel so easily at that pace and then pick it up, to find gears at the end of a headlong gallop like that was extraordinary.”

Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville celebrate