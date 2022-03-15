A review of the action from the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival where Constitution Hill took his rivals apart in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
Constitution Hill produced a stunning performance to lead home a Nicky Henderson one-two in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
There was a false start when Dysart Dyamo broke the tape and that rival and Jonbon led the field when the race got under way at the second attempt.
The winner sat third and was in the slipstream of his stablemate when Dysart Dynamo took a crashing fall at the third last.
Both the Seven Barrows runners were on the bridle at that stage but turning in Nico De Boinville took the winner to the front and he went clear for a spectacular 22 lengths success. Kilcruit was third without threatening to land a blow.
Paddy Power made him a 3/1 chance for next season's Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sky Bet are 5/2.
De Boinville said: “I knew it was going to be fast and furious and in fairness he did it like a piece of work. I was so happy going to the last. He could be anything, I’m sure he’d jump a fence as well. He’s got so much scope.
“I didn’t really have a choice (to go for home when he did), he was travelling so well. They’ve gone a really hard gallop and he’s just picked the bridle up. I’m delighted for his owner Michael Buckley, he’ll be ecstatic. What a way to start the week, what a legend.”
Henderson said: “That was awesome. I know what the second horse is and I would have been very surprised if anything could have done that to Jonbon, so he must be an extraordinary animal. The hype horse earlier on in the year was Jonbon, then this fella woke up from his slumbers at home and we suddenly realised that actually he was very good.
“He’s been very good but the big question was how much he actually knew, he’s run in two hurdle races with four runners in each. To suddenly go out there and go at that gallop, that’s the extraordinary thing. He can travel so easily at that pace and then pick it up, to find gears at the end of a headlong gallop like that was extraordinary.”
“I just feel sorry for Jonbon! The three of them, with Dysart Dynamo too, had pulled a long way clear when he fell and no one wants to see that. This is obviously a very good horse because we know Jonbon is a very good horse so for him (Constitution Hill) to do that to him is remarkable. He is extraordinary. Actually today was the first time he woke up in the stables before the race. They felt the atmosphere pre-race.
“I can’t believe he’s a genuine two-miler. He’d stay two and a half standing on his head, but he does have an enormous turn of foot. He’s always just racing two gears below everyone else because it’s all so easy and then you press a button and it works.
“In some ways he’s the perfect horse, but in others he’s hard to work as everything is so easy for him. In the last few weeks I’ve had to get horses to go with him, not Jonbon. It’s hard when a horse is that good, but good fun. That feels like a relief. That race was everything and now we can look forward to Shishkin.”
