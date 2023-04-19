We round up the action from Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Caribean Boy springs 28/1 surprise Caribean Boy (28/1) caused something of an upset when landing the feature Grade Two Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase, the first race on day one of the April Meeting. The nine-year-old grey, running in the familiar green silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, was shouldered with top-weight of 11st 12lb and after tracking the leaders early on in the extended two and a half mile contest, was left with plenty to do on the turn from home after becoming outpaced. However, he found plenty for Daryl Jacob and came with a tremendous run up the hill to score by four lengths. The placings of the second and third were reversed, with Super Six judged to have caused interference to Gemirande. Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: “I was gagging to run him in the Topham! “The way he jumps you’d think he was made for it. To be fair he just doesn’t like big fields. The way Daryl (Jacob) has gone round there, he’s given him plenty of daylight all the way. It’s his first run back since having his wind done and it’s noticeable actually at home how much lower he’s been carrying his head than he was before. Marcus (Armytage) rode him yesterday, so I imagine he’ll take all the credit. "It’s just great to see him back, he’s a lovely horse and he’s been a good friend. I’ve got to say I think that this time the wind probably had done the trick, as you could see the difference at home. He is enjoying himself again. I was desperate for him to go for the Topham, we nearly won it anyways (Fantastic Lady was second) so guess what would have happened had he been in it! Daryl wasn’t very keen on the Topham and has always said no, so there’s nothing I can do."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!