Cheltenham Tuesday runners & riders plus latest going

Check out the final fields for Tuesday's action at the Cheltenham Festival, plus the latest on the all-important going.
There was no late surprise among the final list of eight runners in Tuesday’s Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Willie Mullins opting to keep hot favourite State Man and Lossiemouth apart.
In the disappointing absence of the reigning champion Constitution Hill, last year’s runner-up State Man will be prohibitive odds to provide the Festival’s most successful trainer with a fifth victory in the feature event on day one of the showpiece meeting.
There were calls for his stablemate Lossiemouth to take on the boys following her scintillating display on Festival Trials day at Cheltenham in late January, but as expected she will instead line up as a short-priced market leader in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.
State Man will still be joined by a fellow Mullins runner in the Champion Hurdle though, in the form of Zarak The Brave, while Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point and Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard also represent Ireland.
Constitution Hill’s trainer Nicky Henderson will instead have to rely on the supplemented Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord and talented mare Luccia, with Hughie Morrison’s admirable veteran Not So Sleepy and Nemean Lion from Kerry Lee’s yard completing the line-up.
Lossiemouth is one of four Mullins runners in the Mares’ Hurdle, with Ashroe Diamond, Echoes In Rain and Gala Marceau giving him an enviable hand.
Love Envoi (Harry Fry) and Marie’s Rock (Henderson) look the best of the British in an 11-strong field.
The curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is fiercely competitive, with the Mullins-trained pair of Mystical Power and Tullyhill joined at the head of the market by Elliott’s Firefox.
Henry de Bromhead has opted to run Slade Steel in the Supreme rather than Wednesday’s Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, while Jeriko Du Reponet puts his unbeaten record on the line for Henderson.
Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps and Hunters Yarn all run for Mullins in the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy, with Elliott’s Found A Fifty and De Bromhead’s Quilixios also in contention.
Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard) heads a 23-strong line-up for the Ultima Handicap Chase, while Liari (Paul Nicholls) and Ndaawi (Elliott) top the weights for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, which has attracted a maximum field of 22 plus two reserves.
Only seven runners have been declared for the Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase, with Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens – trained by Emmet and Willie Mullins respectively – disputing favouritism.
Latest Cheltenham Going: Soft (for Old Course used on Tuesday)
Weather Outlook: It was dry Tuesday to Friday last week. It was also dry during the day yesterday followed by 7mm overnight into today. Further showers possible later in the day today (3mm). Some drizzle possible on Monday and a
50-60% chance of some light showers on Tuesday (1mm). Daytime temperatures of 10-11 degrees with overnights of 4-8 degrees.
1 Asian Master (IRE) 7 11 7 Mrs M. Costello W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Thomas Costello
2 Favour And Fortune (IRE) 6 11 7 Hemmings Racing Alan King Tom Cannon
3 Firefox (IRE) 6 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
4 Gold Dancer (FR) ts 5 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
5 Jeriko du Reponet (FR) 5 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
6 Kings Hill (IRE) 5 11 7 PNT Partnership Paul John Gilligan Ireland Jack G. Gilligan
7 Mistergif (FR) h 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Daryl Jacob
8 Mystical Power (IRE) h 5 11 7 J. P. McManus/Mrs.J Magnier/Mrs S Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland Mark Walsh
9 Slade Steel (IRE) ts 6 11 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
10 Supersundae (FR) 5 11 7 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
11 Tellherthename (IRE) 5 11 7 The Megsons Ben Pauling Kielan Woods
12 Tullyhill (FR) ts 6 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
12 declared runners
1 Authorised Speed (FR) 7 11 7 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore David Noonan
2 Found A Fifty (IRE) 7 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
3 Gaelic Warrior (GER) h 6 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
4 Hunters Yarn (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Daryl Jacob
5 Il Etait Temps (FR) h,ts 6 11 7 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
6 JPR One (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard Brendan Powell
7 Master Chewy (IRE) 7 11 7 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy
8 Matata (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
9 My Mate Mozzie (IRE) ts, p 8 11 7 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
10 Quilixios 7 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
10 declared runners
1 Eldorado Allen (FR) ts, p 10 12 0 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Freddie Gingell (5)
2 Run Wild Fred (IRE) bl 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Danny Gilligan (3)
3 Highland Hunter (IRE) ts, p 11 11 10 (5lb ex) Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
4 Stumptown (IRE) bl 7 11 9 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
5 Monbeg Genius (IRE) ts, p 8 11 8 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
6 The Goffer (IRE) ts 7 11 8 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
7 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 7 11 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Mark Walsh
8 Chambard (FR) 12 11 7 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams Miss Lucy Turner (5)
9 Minella Crooner (IRE) p 8 11 7 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott Ireland Jordan Gainford
10 Kitty's Light ts 8 11 7 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Jack Tudor
11 Gevrey (FR) p 8 11 7 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
12 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 11 7 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
13 Victtorino (FR) 6 11 6 Martians Racing Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
14 Busselton (FR) bl 7 11 6 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland J. J. Slevin
15 Trelawne p 8 11 5 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey Harry Cobden
16 Twig 9 11 4 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan (5)
17 Chianti Classico (IRE) ts 7 11 4 Sir Francis Brooke & R A Pilkington Kim Bailey David Bass
18 Found On (IRE) 9 11 1 Mr Oliver Ryan Martin Keighley Sean Bowen
19 Lord du Mesnil (FR) ts, p 11 11 1 The Porters Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson Gavin Sheehan
20 Excello (FR) 5 11 1 Mrs Angela Yeoman Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
21 Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 11 0 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards Sean Quinlan
22 Weveallbeencaught (IRE) ts 7 10 9 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
23 Risk And Roll (FR) p 10 10 2 Mr B. Preece James Evans Tabitha Worsley (3)
23 declared runners
1 Colonel Mustard (FR) bl 9 11 10 Mrs A.Frost/P.G. Davies/R.H. Fowler Mrs Lorna Fowler Ireland J. J. Slevin
2 Iberico Lord (FR) 6 11 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
3 Irish Point (FR) 6 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
4 Nemean Lion (GER) 7 11 10 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee Richard Patrick
5 Not So Sleepy 12 11 10 Lady Blyth Hughie Morrison Sean Bowen
6 State Man (FR) 7 11 10 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
7 Zarak The Brave (FR) 5 11 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Daryl Jacob
8 Luccia 6 11 3 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson James Bowen
8 declared runners
4:10pm Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y
1 Ashroe Diamond (IRE) h 7 11 5 Blue Blood Racing Club W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
2 Echoes In Rain (FR) h,ts 8 11 5 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes
3 Gala Marceau (FR) h 5 11 5 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
4 Hispanic Moon (FR) 7 11 5 M. K. Mariga Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
5 Lantry Lady (FR) ts 6 11 5 M. K. Mariga Henry de Bromhead Ireland Jack Kennedy
6 Lossiemouth (FR) 5 11 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
7 Love Envoi (IRE) ts, p 8 11 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry Jonathan Burke
8 Marie's Rock (IRE) ts 9 11 5 Middleham Park Racing XLII Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
9 Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 9 11 5 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
10 Theatre Glory (IRE) p 7 11 5 Canter Banter Racing 2 Nicky Henderson James Bowen
11 You Wear It Well 7 11 5 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden Gavin Sheehan
11 declared runners
1 Liari (FR) 4 11 12 Neil Smith & Alfie Smith Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
2 Ndaawi 4 11 12 Mr Niall Michael Earls Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
3 Batman Girac (FR) h,ts 4 11 11 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland Daryl Jacob
4 Miss Manzor 4 11 8 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
5 Eagle Fang (IRE) 4 11 5 Mr William Durkan William Durkan Ireland Phillip Enright
6 Karia des Blaises (FR) 4 11 5 Barnane Stud & Owen Heffer W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
7 Milan Tino (IRE) 4 11 4 Mr John P. McManus N. George & A. Zetterholm France Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8 An Bradan Feasa (IRE) 4 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Jack Jones Tom Bellamy
9 Ose Partir (FR) h,ts 4 11 4 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland Ricky Doyle
10 Nara (FR) h,ts 4 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mark Walsh
11 Mordor (FR) 4 11 3 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland Danny Gilligan (3)
12 Pigeon House (IRE) 4 11 2 J.P.O'Flaherty/Phelan/Harrington/Galway Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Keith Donoghue
13 Eagles Reign (IRE) 4 11 1 Mr T J Ward Ross O'Sullivan Ireland
14 Balboa 4 11 0 Mrs Kate Kenyon Seamus Mullins Micheal Nolan
15 Lark In The Mornin (GER) 4 11 0 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland J. J. Slevin
16 Les Loyautes (FR) 4 11 0 Ms Mags Melody Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
17 Roaring Legend (FR) ts 4 11 0 Mr Alan Peterson Olly Murphy Sean Bowen
18 Palamon (IRE) 4 10 13 Capital Racing Syndicate Paul Nolan Ireland Sean Flanagan
19 Harsh p 4 10 13 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
20 Bright Legend (IRE) p 4 10 13 J. Carthy/Patrick John O'Brien Denis G. Hogan Ireland Daniel King (3)
21 Latin Verse p 4 10 12 Mr P Arms and Mr S Harvey Syd Hosie Harry Reed
22 Teorie (IRE) p 4 10 12 McNeill Family & Stone Family Fergal O'Brien Paddy Brennan
Reserves
R23 Pacini p 4 10 12 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
R24 Kaleosun (FR) p 4 10 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jordan Gainford
22 declared runners plus 2 reserves
5:30pm Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y
1 Corbetts Cross (IRE) h 7 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr Derek O'Connor
2 Embassy Gardens h 8 11 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
3 Henry's Friend (IRE) p 7 11 7 Elizabeth and Oliver Troup Ben Pauling Mr Jack Andrews
4 Kilbeg King (IRE) ts, p 9 11 7 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball Mr William Biddick
5 Mr Vango (IRE) p 8 11 7 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Sara Bradstock Miss Gina Andrews
6 Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 11 7 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr Robert James
7 Apple Away (IRE) 7 11 0 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell Mr Barry O'Neill
7 declared runners
