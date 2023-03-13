That's Gaillard Du Mesnil in the closing WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase and speaking on the Mullins It Over Podcast the jockey said: “He’s my best chance of the week and he ticks all the boxes. He has plenty of experience, has run around the course and has Festival form.

“I know he’s not a prolific winner but this is a drop in class for him, he’s been running mainly in Grade Ones or under top weight in the Irish National. He should stay, I think he’ll handle the ground and I’m looking forward to riding him. If everything goes to plan he’ll be bang there.”

Mullins rides Diverge in the Sky Bet Supreme and while he “could definitely see him running into the first three or four” he admits stablemate Facile Vega will take a lot of beating.

“He is the leading the team out onto the pitch. I’m here at Cheltenham on Monday and think the ground is going to be on the slow side and I think that and the big field will suit Facile Vega. I think it’s all coming together for him," he added.