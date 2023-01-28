Our expert looks ahead to Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday with a horse-by-horse guide to the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase.

Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell)

Hugely talented gelding who disappointed favourite-backers in the Charlie Hall Chase and Many Clouds Chase earlier this season, having ended last term on a Grade 1 high at Aintree's Grand National Festival. No better when fifth (of nine) in the King George at Kempton when last seen so the jury is very much out regarding his overall well-being and especially his jumping which has gone backwards so far this year. Was a good second to L'Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory at the Festival on his only previous visit to Cheltenham and a thorough test of stamina could spark something positive, but hard to have any confidence right now.

Cape Gentleman (John Hanlon)

New trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon on record stating the Grand National is the ultimate plan this season so might not be fully tuned up just yet, having looked more than a touch rusty on his first run for the yard over hurdles at Leopardstown's big Christmas meeting. Has won at Grade 2 (novice hurdle) and Grade 3 (novice chase) in the past so the ability is there despite the fact he's not exactly a proven stayer - even for this extended three mile test - just yet. Others certainly look more reliable in this line-up.

Coole Cody (Evan Williams)

Also entered in the two and a half-mile handicap chase on the same Saturday card and that's been much more his bag over the years, despite his trainer hinting he'd be kept to smaller-field conditions races for the time being. That ploy worked out well for him when landing a Grade 2 match race at Ascot in November, less so when kicked into touch by Pic D'Orhy and co at Kempton a couple of weeks ago. Probably one to sit tight with and watch with a view to a return to the Festival in March.

Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell)

Lightly-raced nine-year-old who looks to be gearing towards a shot at the Grand National in April, having stepped up on his comeback run to finish fourth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time out in November. Has actually been dropped a pound for that perfectly creditable performance so handicaps still very much an option for last season's impressive Ultima winner.

Dusart (Nicky Henderson)

Trainer won this race twice in the past three years and every chance he's had it on the agenda since the start of the season. Worth noting he's also been left in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster but Nico De Boinville jocked up here and - unlike the Sky Bet Chase - he's Henderson's only entry in this. Disappointing on the face of it when sent off favourite for a three-mile handicap hurdle at the International meeting here in December but that turned into a bit more of a speed test (good ground, obstacles omitted) and it's probably best ignored as a reliable piece of form. Had ended novice chase campaign with a handicap win at Ayr in April, successfully defying a mark of 147, so doesn't have a huge amount to find to be a real threat in this company.

Frodon (Paul Nicholls)

Seemingly on the decline now having become something of a stalwart for the yard in recent seasons. He's still rated to be seriously competitive in this field and he won the corresponding race in 2019 but testing conditions don't help his jumping technique and there are some younger legs to keep him honest here.

Happygolucky (Kim Bailey)

Was among the most progressive staying novice chasers in 2020/21, winning three times and finishing second in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. Subsequently spent 595 days off due to injury setback and his first couple of runs back this season have left the impression he's still finding his feet. Nothing wrong with his four-length third to L'Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle but definitely a small backwards step when outpaced over a shorter trip here earlier in the month. Moves back up in distance but also in class and that is ultimately most likely to catch him out.

Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins)

Not your average Grand National winner, having struck gold at Aintree as a seven-year-old novice, but had looked a potentially classy stayer earlier last season before one or two blips on the road to National glory under the retiring Sam Waley-Cohen. Pulled-up on his seasonal comeback at Auteuil in mid-October but pretty impressive in two starts under Sean Bowen since, winning Listed event at Wexford before showing a bright change of gear in the Many Clouds Chase back at the scene of his finest hour. He handles all types of ground, clearly stays as well as anything and still looks open to further improvement for his shrewd handler. The only time he's been to Cheltenham was a relatively low-key run in last season's Ultima at the Festival but that looked a bit of a fact-finding mission on debut for current owners ahead of the big target in April. In short, there's an awful lot to like as he bids to rubber-stamp his Gold Cup claims this weekend.

Protektorat (Dan Skelton)

Arrived from France with a decent reputation and although he took a little while to get to grips with racing in Britain, he really came good once switched to fences a couple of seasons ago, ending up with a Grade 1 novice success at Aintree in 2021. Progressed again last term despite just adding the Many Clouds to his win-tally, and took form to new levels altogether on his seasonal comeback in Haydock's Betfair Chase in November. Task was undeniably made easier by the non-completion of odds-on favourite A Plus Tard but hard to fault his jumping and the manner in which he galloped right away from his rivals in the closing stages. Stamina looks his forte and the more rain the better so very difficult to envisage anything other than a bold bid, especially with his yard having emerged from a slightly quieter Christmas spell over the past few weeks.

Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball)

Trainer took to Twitter bemoaning the loss of Lingfield's Winter Million card on Sunday and you can feel his pain given this horse would clearly have enjoyed the heavy ground. He also won at Lingfield as a novice but it's onto Plan B and a wet week would obviously be welcome. He's probably just a notch below the pick of these a gruelling test around Cheltenham can be a real leveller and this 11-year-old doesn't have too many miles on the clock. His jumping let him down a bit when beaten a long way by Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds at Aintree when last seen but his previous Charlie Hall third - when giving the winner, subsequent King George hero Bravemansgame, a pound - reads well and gives him a sniff of getting in on the places this weekend.

Sounds Russian (Ruth Jefferson)

Has improved almost out of recognition since first going chasing in November 2021, increasing his rating from 111 to 161. Impressed when scoring at Kelso on his first run back this season but outpaced by Noble Yeats late on in the Many Clouds before just bumping into a better-treated rival (Into Overdrive) when beaten half a length in the Rowland Meyrick over Christmas. This inevitably demands a bit more of him and he has no previous Cheltenham experience to draw upon, although his style of racing could result in him really taking to the place.