Cheltenham Trials Day review and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from Trials Day at Cheltenham with reaction and free video replays.

Donnacha denies Jagwar in thriller Donnacha (12/1) denied the day's 'good thing' Jagwar in a thrilling finish to the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase. Jagwar has long looked a smart prospect and was sent off the 7/4 favourite to head into the Cheltenham Festival on the back of a confidence boosting win but try as he might, he couldn't find a way past Donnacha. The winner had run several good races at Cheltenham in defeat over hurdles and proved his liking for the course - and testing ground - with a tough display. James Davies settled his mount off the pace set by Javert Allen but always towards the head of the remainder. Donnacha joined Javert Allen at the second last with Jagwar only about half a length back but they then left the long time leader behind - and the remainder - as they quickened smartly towards the last. The pair landed running and traded blows all the way to the line with Donnacha getting the verdict by a head. The pair pulled 10 lengths clear of the remainder with a dead-head for third between Javert Allen and Triple Trade. Davies said: "I didn't expect to be travelling as well as I was at the top of the hill. I think the ground has probably played to his strengths, he wants proper soft ground, and it's just helped us out today. "I tried to save a little bit for the hill so he might just have a little bit left for the finish and he did; when I asked him he picked up and just stuck his head in front so fair play to him. He pinged the last and he gave me everything to the line."

Nigel Hawke, the winning trainer, said: “He has been so consistent, but we have been waiting for this ground and he has got it today. We have had him since a three-year-old and we have been patient in waiting for a day like this. We have got the right ground and it has worked. “Our fella doesn’t give up and he had to battle to get past us and we have done the job. I knew we would give Jagwar a battle, and he did. He ran a good race at Chepstow the other day, but down the back straight it was plenty good enough and the softer ground has made a difference. “His form over hurdles over here has been top class as he has never been out of the frame. It is lovely for owners like this as they have only got the one horse and they have had him since a three-year-old and they deserve everything they get. “Watching this today is what racing is all about and that is absolutely priceless. We would certainly look at the Greatwood Gold Cup, but this was the Gold Cup today and let’s get this out the way and see what we have got after that.” Josh Guerriero, who trains Jagwar together with Ollie Greenall, said: “He gave him a battle, but he has obviously got a lot of weight and Jonjo [O'Neill Jr, jockey]said the ground is very holding. He said turning in he felt like he was going to take off and win easy, but in that sticky ground it has just dragged it out of him with that weight. “He looks so relaxed now, and Jonjo said that he has gone the other way now, and it looks like he needs further. It will help his jumping. We might want to look at the Ultima with Iroko now as the Tuesday at the Festival to the Grand National is five weeks, but we might still go to either Kelso or the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton Park with him. “I think the better ground will help him. When he won here last year it was wet, sort of soft. The only time we ran him on this sort of ground was at Uttoxeter one day and he got beat there. It is frustrating, but he has run well and kept galloping. The other horse has been tough and out battled him. "I think we will stick to handicaps as I don't think we can go in a graded race off that as I think he needs to be winning this race to do that."

Cross scores for Honeyball Quebecois and Scorsese controlled the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase from the front, leaving those behind on the back foot when the pace quickened from the bottom of the hill. Quebecois led Scorsese over the last but Jordans Cross (7/1) - who had raced in midfield - gradually clawed back the leader in a finish that appeared almost slow motion, getting the verdict in a photo by a nose. Scorsese finished two and a half lengths back in third. It was a fascinating renewal of a handicap that has proved a key pointer to the Cheltenham Festival in recent years but very few got involved. Barlovento, held-up in last for the most part, lost ground at his fences on the second circuit, Push The Button lost his place when the pace quickened while Califet En Vol made a costly blunder at the second last when creeping into contention. There were no such problems for Sam Twiston-Davies aboard the eventual winner who took his chase record to three wins from four starts and Jordans Cross may well have been four from four but for falling at Cheltenham when in contention in November. His trainer, Anthony Honeyball, suggested that Jordans Cross would return to the course for The Festival in March with the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase the expected port of call for which he is a best of 12/1 in the ante-post books.

Honeyball said: “It is actual role reversals as Kdeux Saint Fray was the beneficiary when Jordans Cross fell here the last time. Today Kdeux Saint Fray has just got a little tight around the inner and run on well, but it has been Jordans Cross' day today. “It looked like he was going to win that day [when he fell] and people sort of decided he probably would have won, but Kdeux Saint Fray stuck on that day so it would have been a tussle between them which I would have liked to have seen. “I wasn’t too worried about the ground, but he seems to race a bit more behind the bridle now. I suppose he did it the first time out, but he definitely only does what he has been asked all the time at the moment, which is good as he is saving himself for the end.. “He has learnt a bit today as he was in amongst it. They have been lovely horses to train this season as they have had wins at Cheltenham and Aintree and they have both come through nicely together. “Kdeux Saint Fray got a bit ignorant at a few fences there so there is a little bit to brush up on, but they are both good jumpers. Whether they win I don’t know, but they will come here with a squeak and if you don’t shoot you can’t hit anything. They have earned their right to have a go at it if they get in. “He [Jordans Cross] is a three mile chaser for next season, like what was the old Racing Post Chase at Kempton and the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster will be for next season. “We will come here for the novices’ handicap at the Festival and that will be his next run. He has probably saved a bit from the handicapper as he can’t get too much of a hike, but he needs a bit of a nudge up to get into the Festival. You could almost consider the National Hunt Chase after that, but he will probably come back for the Jack Richards. “The good thing is that he has stamina, but the tricky thing might be with the race back here in March is whether he has the boot for it, but at least you know he looks like he is coming home well.” Twiston-Davies added: "Tough, lovely way of going, good jumper - I think he won at Doncaster despite the track and trip - but today he saw out a stiff two and a half well and when he does jump up to three, he'll be good and progressive again." Paul Nicholls said of the runner-up: “I didn’t really expect that today. The ground was soft enough, but he is a way better horse going left handed. You won’t see a horse jump better around here than he has done then. He is qualified for the Jack Richards, which he will have an entry for, but he could go for the Ultima, so I have got to go once more for that, but that was a really encouraging run. "That performance caught us a bit by surprise as he jumped, and galloped, and kept galloping. We have always thought he was a nice horse and he will be some horse to run around here in those nice handicaps and he does get three miles so we have a few options. I don’t like getting beat, but I was thrilled with that.” Neil Mulholland, trainer of Scorsese, said: “I’m very happy with that. He jumped and travelled well, but the ground was probably a little bit tacky. On better ground he might get to the line a bit better. He has been good and consistent since he has gone over fences. He was a bit unlucky at Fontwell, but bar that it has been all good. There is going to be a nice race in him as he is a likeable character.”

Jordans Cross on his way to winning the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase

Maestro delivers Maestro Conti (5/2) impressed in winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial for Harry and Dan Skelton. A winner in France before joining the Warwickshire handler, Maestro Conti impressed on his yard debut at Kempton and in winning this Grade 2, registered as the Finesse Hurdle, under a 3 lb penalty. Harry Skelton had his charge under a tight hold as they headed out onto the last circuit with One Horse Town taking them along. One Horse Town was still there heading down the field but 2/1 favourite Minella Yoga was almost alongsides but wide on the track with Maestro Conti in his slipstream. Paul O'Brien kicked One Horse Town on and he looked to go three lengths clear but Minella Yoga and Maestro Conti were already closing before they reached the final flight. Skelton got a perfect seam between the rail and the leader on the climb and Maestro Conti quickened through the gap impressively, running on to score by two lengths and a length. One Horse Town rallied when passed and held on for minor honours from Minella Yoga. Maestro Conti is now a general 8/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Skelton said: “That was a very good ride. He did a lot wrong as Harry sat on him for longer than he was probably going to from two out until the last just to make sure he filled up. I thought it was a very good ride tactically. “There was a lot of differences today. He ran around Kempton Park at Christmas where they were breaking track records. It was very different ground, a very different track and a different set of opposition. Harry did less with him from two out until the last just because he had been keen and he had to make sure he didn’t commit him. He has still got four lengths to make up at the last and he has done well to do so. I’m very happy with him. “He showed all the attributes we hoped he had. He gave away a small penalty to a few in the field, but I think it was a solid run. I think the ride accentuated that [the way he made up the ground], but don’t take it away from the horse because at his tender age everything does have to go right for them and they do have to be good to do it around here in that ground. “Pat Hales asked me before the race how good do you think he is, and I said honestly Pat I’ve not got a clue. I said I know he is pretty good ground around Kempton Park, but that is not the only test he will get in his life. One thing about this horse is that he has a lot of style and a lot of class. He wouldn’t work the house down at home, but we wouldn’t ask him to. “I liked the way he came home here. He gave him a chance to win, and he wanted to. There were a lot of positives and he will come back here for the Triumph Hurdle.” The winning jockey added: "He's got an engine, stays really well, real good attitude; it was a good performance. He stays well and he gave me that impression at Kempton but like Lisa Hales said, he's a three miler in the making. "I was always [confident of winning] and I was keen enough so I knew I had to sit on him for a bit longer and give him a chance. I wasn't worried if he got beat. I thought 'if I don't get there, I don't get there but I have to do right by him' and he'd been quite keen so I wanted to sit on him and give him every chance to pick up and he ground it out in the end."

Harry Derham said of the runner-up: “He has run a fantastic race. It is a long way up that hill, but he has run a fantastic race and he was just beaten by a better one. "There is the Adonis Hurdle in a month’s time then the Triumph Hurdle so he will be going there then the Triumph, then Aintree. He is not going to be any better next year as he is 15”1”. He was a very cheap purchase that was bought to win at Hexham and this is all a bonus so he will be going everywhere. He is a fabulous little horse so he will be going everywhere.” Nicholls said of Minella Yoga: “He ran really well and jumped really well. A bit more of a test of stamina might have suited him a little bit better as they went quite slow, but he ran very well. “I’m not quite sure he is a Triumph Hurdle horse. Sam [Twiston-Davies] got off and said he is chaser in the making as he is a big strong horse that gallops and jumps. I can’t see him being a Triumph Hurdle horse as he has probably not quite got the speed. He is a really galloper, but there will be plenty of nice novices’ hurdles he can run in the spring. The Triumph Hurdle might be a bit too speedy for him. “He is ultimately very much in the mould of Frodon. He could be a very smart four-year-old chaser, but it depends what the owner wants to do. He is just a big baby. “He did have a hard race at Newbury the other day, but did everything right. Sam wanted to press on at the top of the hill, but he said he could have done with them going faster early on, but he has still run a good race.”

Maestro Conti lands the Triumph Trial

Favori obliges in Cross-Country Favori De Champdou (9/1) eased to victory under top-weight in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase. A faller in the cross country race at the December meeting, Favori De Champdou returned to form at Leopardstown last time and looked in rude health, running on well to win by eight and a half lengths. J'Arrive De L'Est was always prominent but supporters of the 15/8 favourite knew their fate when 33/1 Value Bet each-way selection Escaria Ten eased past as the principals prepared to make their way onto the racecourse proper. His supporters had a brief moment of excitement as he appeared to be going easily in front but Escaria Ten was soon left trailing by Favori De Champdou who tanked his way into the lead under Jack Kennedy and quickly pulled clear of toiling rivals. J'Arrive De L'Est battled back for second, holding off Escaria Ten by a neck with Annual Invictus a six and a half length fourth. Winning trainer Gordon Elliott said: “He won the Paddy Power the last day which was very good. I actually half think the run in the cross country chase last time half woke him up a bit. At home he was going very stale, but he came back and won the Paddy Power and he has won this here today. “It was a bit of a surprise, but it is great. We had tried everything else before bringing him the last day. Jack (Kennedy) had schooled him at home, but the idea was Sean Bowen was supposed to ride him, but Jack wanted to ride him. “The horse had lost his way a little bit. He fell at the water here the last day he was here, but he was jumping and really enjoying himself. He then went on and won the Paddy Power. We will come back here and hopefully onto something like the Grand National. “He has been a grand horse and a good servant to us all along. He is not getting younger, and he hasn’t got anything up his sleeve, but it was great to see him win the Paddy Power and then come and win here. I love these cross country races and finding the right horses to take to it. He was good today and I’m happy.” Kennedy added: “I had a choice of coming here or Fairyhouse, but that meeting being off worked out well. We went a good gallop and he was in my hands the whole way – I hit the front plenty soon, but he did it well. He could be a National horse – he wouldn’t mind a bit of spring ground.”