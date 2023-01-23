Three-time winner Paisley Park is in line to bid for a fourth straight success in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The three-mile contest is one of the two Grade 2 events on a bumper nine-race Trials Day card - now also featuring the rearranged Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase - at Prestbury Park this weekend. Emma Lavelle's pride and joy won the Cleeve for the first time en route to Stayers' Hurdle glory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, since when he's had to play a supporting role in the big one in March, finishing seventh in 2020, third in 2021 and third again last spring. However, the now 11-year-old has yet to be beaten in the Cleeve and took top spot 12 months ago in remarkable circumstances when seemingly reluctant to jump off with the others and losing many lengths at the start (replay below).

