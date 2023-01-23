Three-time winner Paisley Park is in line to bid for a fourth straight success in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The three-mile contest is one of the two Grade 2 events on a bumper nine-race Trials Day card - now also featuring the rearranged Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase - at Prestbury Park this weekend.
Emma Lavelle's pride and joy won the Cleeve for the first time en route to Stayers' Hurdle glory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, since when he's had to play a supporting role in the big one in March, finishing seventh in 2020, third in 2021 and third again last spring.
However, the now 11-year-old has yet to be beaten in the Cleeve and took top spot 12 months ago in remarkable circumstances when seemingly reluctant to jump off with the others and losing many lengths at the start (replay below).
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
He ultimately came storming home under regular rider Aidan Coleman to beat Champ by three and a quarter lengths and he's looked on good terms with himself so far this season, pushing Champ close in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle before winning the rescheduled Long Walk at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Paisley Park has nine potential rivals this weekend including Dashel Drasher, last seen finishing second to the impressive Marie's Rock in the Relkeel over a shorter distance on New Year's Day.
Thomas Darby bids to get back on track after a couple of disappointing runs, while Paul Nicholls confirmed on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday that he fully intends to switch Gelino Bello back to the smaller obstacles after his fall in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase when last seen.
The mares Molly Ollys Wishes and Indefatigable have been entered, along with Gold Tweet for French trainer Gabriel Leenders, while Gary Moore could run Botox Has, winner of a competitive handicap at Haydock on his penultimate start.
Nicky Henderson could run 10-year-old Call Me Lord and the final entry is Lord Accord, last seen finishing ninth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and reportedly being aimed at the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Festival in March.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.