The seven-year-old son of Saint Des Saints struck at the highest level when landing Aintree's Sefton Novices' Hurdle over the extended three miles at the Grand National Festival last April, since when he's been sent novice chasing for the first half of the current campaign.

After wins on his first two starts over fences at Wetherby and Exeter, Gelino Bello made serious mistakes before falling four-out in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, which has prompted the champion trainer into a rethink.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Nicholls said: "We have lots to run (on Trials Day) and Gelino Bello is actually going to run the Cleeve Hurdle.

"He didn't jump particularly well at Kempton. A run over hurdles might just boost his confidence a little bit and who knows, if he ran well he might go for the Stayers' Hurdle (at the Festival).

"The Cleeve will tell us, but if he ran very well it's an option. I haven't given up on him as a chaser, but we just thought a confidence-booster.

"Years and years ago we went there with Big Buck's and looked what happened with him. I'm not comparing him with Big Buck's, but it's a route you can go down."

Gelino Bello is currently a 33/1 chance with Sky Bet for the Stayers Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday March 16.

Nicholls also plans to run Frodon who will likely meet Protektorat and Noble Yeats in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase and Afadil in the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial, among others.