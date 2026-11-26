Traditionally, Cheltenham Racecourse switches from the Old Course to the New Course at this point in the season, with The Christmas Meeting, New Year’s Day and Festival Trials Day races being staged on the New Course.

However, an extended period of dry weather and a lack of significant rainfall forced Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin and his grounds team to focus the large majority of Cheltenham’s irrigation resources on the Old Course over the last four months, in order for the Showcase Meeting in October and this month’s November Meeting to go ahead.

While the New Course has also received irrigation at various points during this period, it has not been possible to apply the same volume of water to both courses at the same time.

Although ground conditions on the New Course have improved significantly, a lack of rain in the forecast over the next two weeks means that it is unlikely to reach a suitable standard for racing in December. Watering will therefore continue on the Old Course to produce the best possible ground conditions for participants next month.

With extra racing now taking place on the Old Course, steps are being taken before The Christmas Meeting in order to protect the track ahead of The Festival in March. Maximum field sizes will be restricted to 14 runners (from 18) for Novice races and 16 (from 20) for Handicaps. This will allow fences to be narrowed and the running rail to be positioned away from areas of ground used during The November Meeting, helping turf that has already been raced on to recover by March.

Jon Pullin, Clerk of the Course, explained: “With two courses here at Cheltenham we had to prioritise our first two meetings of the season, which meant focusing most of our watering capabilities on the Old Course. In any normal year the rain you would get throughout September, October and November, with some additional irrigation, would be enough to produce optimal jumps ground on the New Course, but this unfortunately is not a normal year.

“Having prepared the Old Course for our October and November fixtures we stepped up our watering of the New Course on the Monday after The November Meeting, with the intention of getting it ready to race on in December. While we were initially pleased with the progress being made, unfortunately the continuation of dry weather and a lack of significant rainfall in the current forecast means that the improvement that is required is unlikely.

“However, having walked the course with the BHA inspectorate on Tuesday, we agreed that remaining on the Old Course for this meeting was the best option. As a result, to minimise the impact on the ground used during The Festival, we are going to reduce maximum field sizes at The Christmas Meeting.”