Cheltenham tips: Ryanair Chase runners guide

Last year’s Brown Advisory Chase winner who deserves his place at the head of the betting thanks to three strong performances this term, beating Galopin Des Champs over this sort of trip at Punchestown before two placed efforts behind that star rival over three miles. Has a potential class edge on all of his rivals here and likely to take a lot of beating.

Has an excellent Cheltenham Festival record, winning the Champion Bumper in 2019, Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2020, and this race in 2023. Gallant second to Protektorat in last year’s renewal on ground that would have been soft enough, and likely to leave his King George disappointment behind him now back here. Good each-way chance.

Has returned a beaten favourite on two of his four starts this season, but has been an impressive winner on the other occasions, most notably when staying on well to beat Hitman in the Denman Chase at Newbury last month. A strongly-run race at this distance could suit ideally and has fair claims of reversing Windsor form with last year’s Ryanair winner Protektorat.

Won a competitive staying handicap at Uttoxeter in June but no wins since and firmly put in his place behind The Real Whacker in a Wetherby Grade 2 when last seen in November. Out of his depth.

Not disgraced when third to Inothewayurthinkin in a Grade 1 at Aintree last spring, and easily put Corbetts Cross in his place on his reappearance in October. Has run to a similar level in two Grade 1 starts since, shaping as if the drop back to this sort of trip would suit when fourth to Galopin Des Champs over three miles last time. Each-way contender.

French raider who made a big impression when jumping his rivals into the ground to win a novice Grade 1 at Kempton in December 2023, and put a poor run in France behind him when nearly making all in the King George VI Chase back there last time, only pegged back by Banbridge late on. Shorter trip here will suit and looks a fascinating contender.

Lightly-raced 11-year-old who was left with a straightforward task (main rival fell) when winning at Ascot when last seen in December, his first start since a creditable sixth in the Gold Cup last year. Also has an entry in that race but the shorter trip of this contest looks more suitable for this prominent racer and he’s not one to take lightly.

Fell in last year’s Arkle when still travelling well, and then emerged with lots of credit when running Found A Fifty close at Aintree. Also failed to complete at Sandown in December but back to form since, most notably when staying on well to land the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last month. This longer trip should be within range but surely only place claims at best.

Seems to come alive once the calendar passes Christmas, rewarding his supporters when winning this race by four lengths last season, and looked in rude health on his latest start when putting his rivals to the sword at Windsor (23 lengths the distance back to runner-up Djelo). Best form has come on softer ground, however, and won’t be able to dominate here in the same manner.