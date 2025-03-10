Cheltenham tips: Queen Mother Champion Chase runners guide

Check out our guide to every runner in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Captain Guinness Has an excellent Cheltenham Festival record and took advantage of the jumping frailties of El Fabiolo and Edwardstone when winning this race 12 months ago. Hasn’t repeated that level of form since, but likely to have been primed for this title defence and could run well at a big price. Energumene Stormed 10 lengths clear of Captain Guinness when successfully defending his crown in the 2023 renewal of this race. Now 11 years old having had a spell off the track with injury afterwards, but has returned in good form this season, for all he has six and a half lengths to find with Jonbon on their Ascot form. Respected. Found A Fifty Chased home Gaelic Warrior in last year’s Arkle before going one place better when pipping Master Chewy by a head at Aintree. Landed first two starts this season, including beating Solness in November, but was very disappointing when pulled up behind that rival at Leopardstown in December. Something to prove, but could bounce back with conditions to suit.

Jonbon Superstar who has 17 wins to his name, including nine at Grade 1 level, and has arguably been unlucky to bump into a couple of superstars on his two starts at the Cheltenham Festival (missed last year’s engagement in this race due to a bug in the yard). Has carried all before him in three comfortable wins this season, and looks the clear one to beat. Libberty Hunter Talented handicapper who ran well in defeat when second in the Grand Annual at this meeting 12 months ago, going on to be third (beaten 11 lengths) behind Found A Fifty at Aintree. Looked in top form when winning first-time-out this season, but not as good when second to Master Chewy ay Newbury last month. A strong gallop would suit. Marine Nationale Emphatic winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle here in 2023 but had the following season curtailed by injury. Hasn’t been able to win in three starts this term, finishing behind Quilixios and Solness (twice), but has run well on each occasion. Quicker ground here looks in his favour and rates a leading contender as a result. Quilixios Lost many lengths at the start when down the field in last year’s Arkle but bounced back to his best when making all at Naas (seven and a half lengths clear of Marine Nationale) on his reappearance. Did best of those behind Jonbon at Sandown on his next start but put in his place when fourth to Solness last time. Looks up against it. Solness Failed to land a meaningful blow when a well-held fourth behind Jonbon at Sandown in early-December but looked a different proposition under much more positive tactics when winning at Leopardstown later that month. Repeat those tactics when following up there last time, never looking like being caught, and could take some pegging back here once more. Will he get up the hill, though?

Conclusion JONBON has nine Grade 1 wins to his name yet could go off odds-on here due to none of them coming at this meeting. That’s not his fault, though, having bumped into Constitution Hill and an on-song El Fabiolo, and he’s fancied to make it third-time-lucky at the Cheltenham Festival. With the ground in his favour, Marine Nationale may prove to be the main danger ahead of two-time winner Energumene who may just be tapped for two by the younger horses when the sprint for home begins. Solness has more on his plate than the last twice and might not be able to dominate in the same manner.