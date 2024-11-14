Cheltenham tips: Preview & best value bets for November Meeting on Friday November 15

Sporting Life Plus offers EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* through Sky Bet, available for 15 minutes from time of publication - max £25).

Trust in Tommie to enjoy new challenge

Day one of the November Meeting and the spotlight belongs to Jonbon who is widely expected to put on a show in the Shloer Chase.

He bolted up in the Grade 2 contest 12 months ago and although his last season was not without the odd dramatic episode, Nicky Henderson’s horse ended it on the crest of a wave at Aintree and Sandown in the spring and now looks the one to beat in the two-mile chasing division full stop.

Sadly, the two principal betting races aren’t on ITV but I won’t let that put me off as without them there’s not a whole lot to write home about punting-wise in the four-runner Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, or the six-runner Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

If there’s a turn-up in the latter race then it might be dealt by the Irish raider Rockstown Girl, who gets the mares’ allowance, is clearly fighting-fit after her Chepstow win, and could be at an advantage on ground she likes if able to lead from the off.

That’s far from a given, however, with Dan Skelton’s Valgrand highly likely to try and dictate the pace, something that served him so well here last month, and if they take each other on then it only increases the chances of the seemingly strong-staying Potters Charm getting a race run to suit. He could beat the lot of them in such a scenario but would surely prefer some genuine ease underfoot rather than the unavoidable recent irrigation.

It’s another no-bet race, in short, but I’m willing to have a dart at the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase, in which Conflated carries top weight of 12-0.

No horse has successfully carried more than 10-12 (Foxy Jacks last year) to victory in this race since it was switched to a handicap in 2015 and there are a few interesting rivals to Gordon Elliott’s horse, including a couple who are slightly out of the weights.

Mister Coffey has been called a few names but he’s down to his lowest mark for a couple of years and might just take to this sort of game, while Slipway effectively has to run off 140 here which looks plenty stiff enough, but he’s a strong stayer and he goes well fresh so it wouldn’t be a shock if Ben Pauling has him very close to peak fitness first time up.

The obvious value option is teak-tough campaigner TOMMIE BEAU whose 14 career wins have all come on left-handed tracks, most of which being slightly quirky courses likes Cartmel, Fakenham and Plumpton.