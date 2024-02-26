Sporting Life
Marine Nationale wins the Sky Bet Supreme
Who will be celebrating this year?

Cheltenham tips: Money Back as Cash on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

By Sporting Life
18:05 · WED March 06, 2024

Our experts give their advice on how best to tackle the Money Back as Cash offer on the 2024 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Matt Brocklebank: Roll the big dice

Not all money back offers are risk free, don't forget - the majority only offering refunds when a certain trigger occurs like the favourite winning, or if your pick is second or third - so this is always a good one to try and maximise.

With that in mind, I'd be looking towards the lower end of the market, knowing that a winner would tee me up very nicely for the rest of the Festival.

Mistergif is an outsider that has come onto my radar and I wonder if he's still being underestimated on account of his relatively low-key route to the Supreme.

On the plus side, he has plenty of experience from his time in France, copes well with soft ground and is clearly trained by a master. He quickened stylishly to win a maiden hurdle at Limerick at the end of January and looks a pointer in itself that Willie Mullins is keen to run him in the Festival opener.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/2024-sky-bet-supreme-novices-hurdle-money-back-as-cash-if-your-horse-loses-ts-and-cs-apply/33179488?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_SUPREME

David Ord: Elliott ace can bounce back

I always like to take a swing when there's a money back offer such as this - but not a wild one.

It's Firefox this year. For much of the autumn and early winter he looked set to start favourite in the Festival opener, winning three bumpers before proving a gear too quick for a certain Ballyburn on the pair's hurdling debuts at Fairyhouse.

But on his next start, in the Lawlor's Of Naas, there was a bump in the road as he never picked up as expected when only fourth behind Readin Tommy Wrong. Thankfully a reason quickly came to light and a few runners for Gordon Elliott's yard at the time were below-par.

Recent reports are encouraging and if he is back to his best, he has the ability to shake up whatever team Mullins aim at the Sky Bet Supreme.

Ben Linfoot: Outta the ballpark play

Getting your stake back if you're on a loser is the ultimate free hit so get the bat out and zone in on one of the biggest outsiders you can find in the race.

There's no point in playing a short-priced one here. If you fancy one at the top end of the market you'll likely want more than a fiver on anyway so peruse the biggest-priced horses on show and go with the one you fancy the most.

Willie Mullins' running plans will be up in the air until declaration time, but you can be sure he'll have one or two outsiders who've made the trip over for the opener and with all eyes on his most fancied horses you could get big odds about a future Closutton superstar.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

