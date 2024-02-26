Cheltenham tips: Money Back as Cash on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Our experts give their advice on how best to tackle the Money Back as Cash offer on the 2024 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Matt Brocklebank: Roll the big dice Not all money back offers are risk free, don't forget - the majority only offering refunds when a certain trigger occurs like the favourite winning, or if your pick is second or third - so this is always a good one to try and maximise. With that in mind, I'd be looking towards the lower end of the market, knowing that a winner would tee me up very nicely for the rest of the Festival. Mistergif is an outsider that has come onto my radar and I wonder if he's still being underestimated on account of his relatively low-key route to the Supreme. On the plus side, he has plenty of experience from his time in France, copes well with soft ground and is clearly trained by a master. He quickened stylishly to win a maiden hurdle at Limerick at the end of January and looks a pointer in itself that Willie Mullins is keen to run him in the Festival opener. Click here to back Mistergif with Sky Bet

David Ord: Elliott ace can bounce back I always like to take a swing when there's a money back offer such as this - but not a wild one. It's Firefox this year. For much of the autumn and early winter he looked set to start favourite in the Festival opener, winning three bumpers before proving a gear too quick for a certain Ballyburn on the pair's hurdling debuts at Fairyhouse. But on his next start, in the Lawlor's Of Naas, there was a bump in the road as he never picked up as expected when only fourth behind Readin Tommy Wrong. Thankfully a reason quickly came to light and a few runners for Gordon Elliott's yard at the time were below-par. Recent reports are encouraging and if he is back to his best, he has the ability to shake up whatever team Mullins aim at the Sky Bet Supreme. Click here to back Firefox with Sky Bet