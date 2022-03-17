Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

THURSDAY 1.30 Turners Novices' Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

"He has a huge engine which, combined with deadly jumping, makes him as exciting a prospect as there is in the game." Click here for full preview

2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: SIRE DU BERLAIS

"Has a fantastic record at the Cheltenham Festival including two wins in this race and the booking of Rob James helps ease his burden." Click here for full preview 2.50 Ryanair Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: ALLAHO

"He has plenty in hand on his best form which should ensure he’ll take all the beating again." Click here for full preview

3.30 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: ROYAL KAHALA

"Stayed every yard of the three-mile trip last time – her first ever attempt at the distance – and looks to be coming into the race on the up." Click here for full preview

4.10 Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: SPIRITOFTHEGAMES

"Gets in here off a mark of 136 looking really well treated again if primed for one last hurrah." Click here for full preview 4.50 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: IMPERVIOUS

"Back among her own sex and should give the Willie Mullins 'talking horse' Dinoblue something to think about." Click here for full preview

5.30 Kim Muir Handicap Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: MISTER COFFEY