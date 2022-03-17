Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.
"He has a huge engine which, combined with deadly jumping, makes him as exciting a prospect as there is in the game."
"Has a fantastic record at the Cheltenham Festival including two wins in this race and the booking of Rob James helps ease his burden."
"He has plenty in hand on his best form which should ensure he’ll take all the beating again."
"Stayed every yard of the three-mile trip last time – her first ever attempt at the distance – and looks to be coming into the race on the up."
"Gets in here off a mark of 136 looking really well treated again if primed for one last hurrah."
"Back among her own sex and should give the Willie Mullins 'talking horse' Dinoblue something to think about."
"Looks to be building towards a serious spring campaign and is expected to flourish for the move up in distance."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.