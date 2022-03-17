Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Check out our team's selections for day three

Cheltenham tips: Day three best bets for the 2022 Festival including Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

By Sporting Life
17:44 · WED March 16, 2022

Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

THURSDAY

1.30 Turners Novices' Chase

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

"He has a huge engine which, combined with deadly jumping, makes him as exciting a prospect as there is in the game."

Get our Premium Price Boost with Sky Bet

2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: SIRE DU BERLAIS

"Has a fantastic record at the Cheltenham Festival including two wins in this race and the booking of Rob James helps ease his burden."

2.50 Ryanair Chase

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: ALLAHO

"He has plenty in hand on his best form which should ensure he’ll take all the beating again."

Money Back as Cash offer

3.30 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: ROYAL KAHALA

"Stayed every yard of the three-mile trip last time – her first ever attempt at the distance – and looks to be coming into the race on the up."

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Three Best Bets

4.10 Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: SPIRITOFTHEGAMES

"Gets in here off a mark of 136 looking really well treated again if primed for one last hurrah."

4.50 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: IMPERVIOUS

"Back among her own sex and should give the Willie Mullins 'talking horse' Dinoblue something to think about."

Mister Coffey moves up in trip on Thursday
CLICK HERE to read Thursday's Value Bet

5.30 Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Racecard and FREE video form

SELECTION: MISTER COFFEY

"Looks to be building towards a serious spring campaign and is expected to flourish for the move up in distance."

CLICK HERE for our daily football best bets

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING