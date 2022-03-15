Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Champion Hurdle.

Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

TUESDAY 1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: JONBON

"Douvan’s brother is unbeaten after winning a point, a bumper and three hurdles, and his form is working out exceptionally well." Click here for full preview

2.10 Sporting Life Arkle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: COEUR SUBLIME

"Looked in great heart wearing a first-time tongue tie last time and that first win of any kind since November 2019 should have done his confidence the world of good. " Click here for full preview

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: FRODON

"...this represents a drop in class and, if he jumps like he has in the past on this course, the ten-year-old will set a tough target." Click here for full preview

3.30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: HONEYSUCKLE

"...surely only has to run to something approaching last year’s Champion Hurdle winning performance to double up." Click here for full preview

4.10 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: TELMESOMETHINGGIRL

"Telmesomethinggirl appears to be coming to the boil at just the right time and her claims of a second Cheltenham Festival success are compelling." Click here for full preview

4.50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: DOCTOR BROWN BEAR

"...he looks open to loads of improvement as we head into the spring and the superb Darragh O’Keeffe taking over from a relatively inexperienced 7lb claimer in the saddle can only really be deemed a positive switch." Click here for full preview

5.30 Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase Racecard and FREE video form SELECTION: PATS FANCY