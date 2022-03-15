Sporting Life
Our team's selections for day one of the Festival

Cheltenham tips: Day one best bets for the 2022 Festival including the Sporting Life Arkle

By Sporting Life
17:16 · MON March 14, 2022

Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Champion Hurdle.

Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.

TUESDAY

1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

SELECTION: JONBON

"Douvan’s brother is unbeaten after winning a point, a bumper and three hurdles, and his form is working out exceptionally well."

2.10 Sporting Life Arkle

SELECTION: COEUR SUBLIME

"Looked in great heart wearing a first-time tongue tie last time and that first win of any kind since November 2019 should have done his confidence the world of good. "

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase

SELECTION: FRODON

"...this represents a drop in class and, if he jumps like he has in the past on this course, the ten-year-old will set a tough target."

3.30 Unibet Champion Hurdle

SELECTION: HONEYSUCKLE

"...surely only has to run to something approaching last year’s Champion Hurdle winning performance to double up."

4.10 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle

SELECTION: TELMESOMETHINGGIRL

"Telmesomethinggirl appears to be coming to the boil at just the right time and her claims of a second Cheltenham Festival success are compelling."

4.50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

SELECTION: DOCTOR BROWN BEAR

"...he looks open to loads of improvement as we head into the spring and the superb Darragh O’Keeffe taking over from a relatively inexperienced 7lb claimer in the saddle can only really be deemed a positive switch."

5.30 Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase

SELECTION: PATS FANCY

"Pats Fancy has a bit to find with the tightly-matched Irish trio Run Wild Fred, Stattler and Vanillier, but he has done nothing but progress over fences and his form is working out strongly."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

