Our industry-leading team of experts combine to provide their best bets for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival including the Champion Hurdle.
Every day our tipsters will select their strongest fancies for each of the 28 races at Cheltenham, including Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
Check out the horses we're recommending in our wide range of previews and follow the links below to read the articles in full.
"Douvan’s brother is unbeaten after winning a point, a bumper and three hurdles, and his form is working out exceptionally well."
"Looked in great heart wearing a first-time tongue tie last time and that first win of any kind since November 2019 should have done his confidence the world of good. "
"...this represents a drop in class and, if he jumps like he has in the past on this course, the ten-year-old will set a tough target."
"...surely only has to run to something approaching last year’s Champion Hurdle winning performance to double up."
"Telmesomethinggirl appears to be coming to the boil at just the right time and her claims of a second Cheltenham Festival success are compelling."
"...he looks open to loads of improvement as we head into the spring and the superb Darragh O’Keeffe taking over from a relatively inexperienced 7lb claimer in the saddle can only really be deemed a positive switch."
"Pats Fancy has a bit to find with the tightly-matched Irish trio Run Wild Fred, Stattler and Vanillier, but he has done nothing but progress over fences and his form is working out strongly."
