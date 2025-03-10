Sporting Life
Galopin Des Champs after his third Irish Gold Cup win
Galopin Des Champs after his third Irish Gold Cup win

Cheltenham tips: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runners guide

By Nic Doggett
Horse Racing
Wed March 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out our guide to every runner in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, the feature race of the Cheltenham Festival.

Ahoy Senor

Grade 1 winner at Aintree, and does have a course win to his name, but has generally failed to run up to his best at this meeting, including when a well-held sixth in the Ryanair Chase 12 months ago. Up against it despite a recent wind op.

Banbridge

Found the soft ground going against him when well-beaten in last year’s Ryanair before staying on best to land a Grade 1 over two miles at Punchestown the following month. Not at his best in first two runs this season but bounced back to form – upped in distance – when running down Il Est Francais in the King George last time. Should stay this trip, but only if the ground stays quick.

Corbetts Cross

Appreciated the greater emphasis on stamina when storming clear in last year’s four-mile NH Chase here, and has found things happening a little too quickly in four starts since, including over an inadequate trip behind Pic D’Orhy at Ascot last time. This much more his cup of tea and should be staying on well in the battle for a place.

Galopin Des Champs

Outstanding staying chaser of recent times, winning this race for the last two seasons. Gave the others some hope when beaten by stablemate Fact To File on his reappearance, but that was over too short a trip, and he has easily reversed the form twice since, including when making most of the running in the Irish Gold Cup last time. Impossible to oppose.

Gentlemansgame

Pulled up in this race last season but performed with more credit (without winning) at the Aintree and Punchestown festivals thereafter. Similar story in two starts this term, including when third to Galopin Des Champs at Christmas, but a place the best he can hope for once more.

Inothewayurthinkin

Leading contender for next month’s Grand National at Aintree who has been supplemented into this race at a cost of £25,000. Needs to finish fourth to recoup that outlay but no reason why he can’t, having caught the eye when a never-nearer fourth behind Galopin Des Champs last month. Impressive handicap winner at this meeting last year.

Monty’s Star

Consistent sort who almost emulated his Cheltenham Festival-winning sibling Monalee when second to Fact To File in last year’s Brown Advisory Chase at this meeting. Similar efforts in defeat so far this term, including behind Galopin Des Champs last time, but should enjoy the greater examination of stamina here.

Royale Pagaille

Haydock specialist who won there on his reappearance in November for the third time (fifth course win in total). Disappointing in two staying handicap performances since, both of which should have suited, and this looks too tough an ask at the age of 11 on ground that he will find quick enough.

The Real Whacker

Effervescent front-runner who failed to show his best when pulled up in this race 12 months ago. Has since added a fifth career win, beating Bravemansgame at Wetherby in November, but was put in his place when fourth in the King George last time out. Would be a shock winner.

Conclusion

It’s impossible to oppose GALOPIN DES CHAMPS who can emulate the great Best Mate by landing his third Cheltenham Gold Cup. He’s beaten most of these rivals with ease already this season and is expected to see off new challenger Banbridge with little difficulty. The JP McManus pair of Corbetts Cross and Inowthewayurthinkin could provide the stiffest opposition. Monty’s Star is the pick of the rest.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

