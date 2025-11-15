Cheltenham tips: Best value bets for the Greatwood Hurdle Sunday November 16

The ground at Cheltenham will almost certainly be testing again on Sunday, perhaps holding too, and one horse who will relish those conditions is NASSALAM .

Clearly, looking at his recent form figures, he doesn’t look too inspiring, given he’s been pulled up in four of his last five starts, but baring the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, and the Grand National, the other runs have come on ground firmer than what would be ideal for him.

In that time, he’s fallen from a mark of 161, to 147, which is just 2lb higher than when he won the Welsh National in such impressive fashion. The ground on that day was treacherous, but Nassalam waded through it like a natural heavy ground performer.

It is very rare that you see handicaps, never mind a Welsh National, won is such fashion, with Nassalam always travelling well in a prominent position, and he just continued to pour it on while all of his rivals were legless in behind.

Even a couple of errors at the third-last and the last didn’t stop him galloping on strongly, having 34 lengths in hand at the line.

I didn’t actually think he shaped too badly on his return in a handicap at this course at the October meeting, either. His starting price of 66/1 told somewhat of a story, sure to be in need of the run, and the form of the Gary & Josh Moore yard since then has blossomed.

Furthermore, he is now back in blinkers, the headgear he has wore for arguably his most impressive victories, and with conditions very much in his favour, along with this longer trip, he’s of interest at a double-figure price.