Wind claims Pertemps glory

Ben Linfoot's 33/1 ITV Tips selection Third Wind gave Tom O’Brien further reason to celebrate when narrowly coming out on top in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Just days after his wife gave birth to their second child, O’Brien was back to business to add a Festival winner to his list of achievements.

Third Wind (25/1), trained by Hughie Morrison, and Fergal O’Brien’s Alaphilippe battled out the finish after jumping the last. There was nothing between them with Third Wind just proving the stronger in the closing stages to get the verdict by a neck at the end of three miles. Mill Green was two lengths away in third place with Winter Fog fourth and Honest Vic fifth.