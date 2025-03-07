Cheltenham Thursday entries: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase

Teahupoo is even-money favourite with the sponsors after 20 horses were left in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the six-day entry stage.
Gordon Elliott's charge was an impressive winner of the contest 12 months ago but has only seen the racecourse once this season, chasing home Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in December.
Stablemate The Wallpark looks set to lock horns with his near neighbour having been taken out of the Pertemps Final on the same afternoon.
Home By The Lee, third last season, is ready to renew rivalry while Lucky Place, winner of the Ascot Hurdle and Relkeel this term, is the leading British fancy.
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle - Sponsors bet: Evens Teahupoo, 6 Home By The Lee, 7 Lucky Place, 10 The Wallpark, 12 Rocky’s Diamond, 14 Gowel Road, Langer Dan, Mystical Power, 20 Bob Olinger, Nemean Lion, 25 Crambo, Franciscan Rock, GA Law, Hiddenvalley Lake, Maxxum, Monmiral, 33 Winter Fog, 40 Buddy One, Sandor Clegane, 50 Jetara
Warrior still in Ryanair frame
Gaelic Warrior, taken out of Wednesday's BetMGM Champion Chase, is among 12 entries going forward for the Ryanair Chase.
They include his stablemates Fact To File and Energumene, the freewheeling French chaser Il Est Francais and last year's winner Protektorat.
Defectors include Banbridge, who is set to run in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Spillanes Tower.
