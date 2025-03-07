Cheltenham Thursday entries: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase

Gordon Elliott's charge was an impressive winner of the contest 12 months ago but has only seen the racecourse once this season, chasing home Lossiemouth in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle in December.

Stablemate The Wallpark looks set to lock horns with his near neighbour having been taken out of the Pertemps Final on the same afternoon.

Home By The Lee, third last season, is ready to renew rivalry while Lucky Place, winner of the Ascot Hurdle and Relkeel this term, is the leading British fancy.

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle - Sponsors bet: Evens Teahupoo, 6 Home By The Lee, 7 Lucky Place, 10 The Wallpark, 12 Rocky’s Diamond, 14 Gowel Road, Langer Dan, Mystical Power, 20 Bob Olinger, Nemean Lion, 25 Crambo, Franciscan Rock, GA Law, Hiddenvalley Lake, Maxxum, Monmiral, 33 Winter Fog, 40 Buddy One, Sandor Clegane, 50 Jetara