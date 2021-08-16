Talented mare The Glancing Queen could attempt to give trainer Alan King the perfect start to 2022 by securing him a record-breaking fourth victory in the Grade Two Paddy Power Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

As the end of what has been a fantastic year over draws to a close for King, further big-race success could be just around the corner for the Barbury Castle Stables handler in the extended two and a half mile contest. The Jeremy mare has not put a foot wrong so far this term after following up her debut victory over fences in a Listed contest at Bangor On Dee in November with another flawless display under a penalty at the same level in the Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Warwick on December 9 (see free replay in full below). Should The Glancing Queen bid to follow in the hoofprints of King’s previous winners My Way De Solzen (2007), Yanworth (2018) and Messire Des Obeaux, who won this year’s renewal which was switched to Wincanton, it would be her fifth outing at Cheltenham.

King said: “This year would be right up there, but when we were having three Grade One winners at The Festival that takes some beating. We are happy where we are and it has been a very satisfying year. “We had the likes of Messire Des Obeaux and Tritonic winning Grade Two races in the second half the last jump season. “Then there was Trueshan on the Flat and the success has continued to carry on into the new Jump season. “The Glancing Queen is pretty smart. Right across the board, the standard of mares’ races is getting stronger which is great for the industry and breeders. “She could possibly go to Cheltenham on New Year’s Day to the Dipper. That is on the back of my mind if she is very well.

“It is the only chance she has got of going to Cheltenham before going back to The Festival again, though that doesn’t overly worry me if she doesn’t go there before it. “She had won a point before I brought her and from the first time we schooled her over fences this autumn she has been very accurate. Let’s hope that continues. “It is just an option of whether we take the geldings in the Grade Two at Cheltenham or go to Plumpton and try to qualify her for that bonus they offer if you win there and at the Cheltenham Festival. “I think we are still the only ones to do that with Voy Por Ustedes who won there then won the 2006 Arkle.”

For all the big race success King enjoyed with Trueshan, highlighted by his first Group One on the Flat in the Goodwood Cup, it was another victory at the very same meeting he believes was a more significant moment for his career. He said: “Trueshan looked very good last year at Ascot and he has confirmed that this year and improved again. “I suppose winning the Goodwood Cup when it is your first Group One would be the pick of his wins. They have all been special but I think that is the one I will never forget. “From a career point of view winning the Richmond with Asymmetric was more important as it showed us we can win a six-furlong Group race with a two year old. “If we are going to keep the momentum going that was probably more important than the Cup races. “The sole focus to begin with was jumps but over the last few years we have purposely tried to build up the Flat team and it is working.” Whatever King goes on to achieve on the Flat his roots will always be connected to Jump racing. And having gone four years without a Grade One winner he described the victory of Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park this month as “special”.

Edwardstone pictured in his stable at Alan King's yard

He added: “It didn’t worry me not having a Grade One for that amount of time though we did miss it. “We haven’t really got the firepower to go out and buy those sort of horses. If we keep our heads down, we will produce them every so often. “Edwardstone winning was special as he was a horse that we always thought a lot of. “I was thrilled for myself and the team but he has got some wonderful owners. He is homebred as well which makes it very special. “Robert (Abrey) and Ian (Thurtle) raced the dam (Nothingtoloose). To breed a Grade One winner is a hell of an achievement for them. “He bumped into some very good horses in his bumper if you look at his form, especially on his last one when he finished second behind Chantry House. “He is settling better over a fence as he could be quite keen to begin with over hurdles but he has really grown up now.”

The Grade Two Kingaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick (Saturday February 12) now beckons for Edwardstone ahead of a tilt at the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy, in which he would bid to become King’s first Cheltenham Festival winner since Uxizandre in the 2015 Ryanair Chase. King added: “Edwardstone is having a little break now and I would hope we would go to the Kingmaker next. “I think it might just be that before Cheltenham where we hope he will be a contender for the Arkle in March. It has been a while since we have had a winner at The Festival but we will get there eventually again. “We will just keep throwing enough mud as the Duke (David Nicholson) used to say and something might stick.” The likes of Edwardstone and The Glancing Queen may be flying the flag for King at present but the future bodes well for the Scottish-born trainer who turned 55 on December 13, given the enthusiasm he has for his youngsters coming through. He added: “I hope there is plenty of excitement for the team going into next year as we have had a few decent novice hurdle winners. “Harbour Lake is a lovely horse while North Lodge, who won the other day at Aintree, is another nice prospect. “I won’t over-race them this season but they are full of potential. You need the young stock and while we probably haven’t got the amount of youngsters we normally have, the ones we do have look better than average.”