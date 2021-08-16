Nicholls ends Cheltenham drought Champion trainer Paul Nicholls ended a frustrating run at Cheltenham when claiming his first course success since the November meeting 12 months ago courtesy of Threeunderthrufive in Sunday's opening mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase. The 11/4 shot ultimately ran out a decisive winner from old rival and only other finisher Does He Know (2/1 favourite). Kim Bailey's Does He Know had beaten Threeunderthrufive at Chepstow at the beginning of October but Nicholls' six-year-old was an impressive winner subsequently at Exeter and reversed the placings with a four and a quarter-length victory after making most of the running under Adrian Heskin.

Threeunderthrufive in winning form under Adrian Heskin at Cheltenham

Earlier on the in the race, Undersupervision - who jinked and almost ran out at the Showcase meeting last month - produced more drama when taking a heavy fall at the third obstacle, while Colin Tizzard's chasing debutant Oscar Elite was still going well deep into the contest when asked for a dynamic leap by Brendan Powell, only to crash through the third-last fence. Irish raider Streets Of Doyen subsequently refused at the same fence and unseated rider, though he looked well held at the time.

