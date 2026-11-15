Cheltenham Sunday review: Inspection, rain, students and bright silks

At last, the rain arrives.

I discover on my final morning in my Cheltenham hotel that the area where breakfast is served has unrivalled views of the third tee on the nearby golf course.

The three magic words are on the wall too. Self Service Buffet. So I do. And watch a man in a misjudged t-shirt badly slice his six iron at the pin 130 yards away. He swears loudly and a lady eating overnight oats two tables away tuts equally as loudly.

You wouldn’t get that in racing, I tell myself.

But you get about everything else.