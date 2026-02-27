Cheltenham Stable Tours: David Ord on why British trainers are all united ahead of the 2026 Festival

The curtain comes down as Ben Linfoot brings his hired Mazda to what many onlookers could have been led to believe was an emergency stop close to my home. The old car deserved to say farewell this way given the hap-hazard style it was previously driven up and down the country.

From recreating a scene in Driving Miss Daisy (kids, ask your dad) to a prime Ayrton Senna in the space of 12 seconds, we went to Bourton On The Water, Naunton, Twickenham, Kempton and Alcester.

We saw The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, Old Park Star, The New Lion and Grey Dawning.

We ate a curry in Dan Skelton’s local – not that Dan drinks or goes there – that was green. We drank coffee, Lucozade and got through 12 bags of Monster Munch.