Nicky Henderson takes us through his leading hopes for the Cheltenham Festival including the brilliant Constitution Hill.
When did he first feel he had a potential superstar on his hands? What about the opposition? How would his previous Champion Hurdle winners have fared against Michael Buckley's star?
Those and other questions are answered while we also look at Sporting Life Arkle favourite Jonbon as the dust settles on is dramatic win in the Kingmaker at Warwick.
Luccia, Epatante, Shishkin and many more are covered so enjoy our first video in the build-up to this year's Cheltenham Festival.
