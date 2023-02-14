Sporting Life
Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Stable Tour
Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Stable Tour

Cheltenham Stable Tour: Nicky Henderson on his leading hopes

By Sporting Life
18:51 · TUE February 14, 2023

Nicky Henderson takes us through his leading hopes for the Cheltenham Festival including the brilliant Constitution Hill.

When did he first feel he had a potential superstar on his hands? What about the opposition? How would his previous Champion Hurdle winners have fared against Michael Buckley's star?

Those and other questions are answered while we also look at Sporting Life Arkle favourite Jonbon as the dust settles on is dramatic win in the Kingmaker at Warwick.

Luccia, Epatante, Shishkin and many more are covered so enjoy our first video in the build-up to this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Stable Tour: Nicky Henderson

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

