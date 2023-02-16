Dan Skelton takes us through his leading hopes for this year's Cheltenham Festival.
He's relishing the prospect of taking Betfair Chase winner Protektorat to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup while Nube Negra is on target for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Skelton is hoping for plenty of rain for his leading hope for the week in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - find out who she is below - while he has some interesting candidates for the handicaps too.
