Cheltenham Stable Tour: Dan Skelton on his leading hopes

By Sporting Life
11:10 · THU February 16, 2023

Dan Skelton takes us through his leading hopes for this year's Cheltenham Festival.

He's relishing the prospect of taking Betfair Chase winner Protektorat to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup while Nube Negra is on target for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Skelton is hoping for plenty of rain for his leading hope for the week in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase - find out who she is below - while he has some interesting candidates for the handicaps too.

Dan Skelton: My Cheltenham Festival team 2023

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

