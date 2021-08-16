The leaves are finally falling off the trees, Starbucks has been selling Pumpkin Spice Latte – trust me, it's not so bad as it sounds - for at least four weeks, so it must be more than time to turn all thoughts to the feast of jumping action that lies ahead.

And it didn't take long for the new Cheltenham season to throw up a potential star. Two races in, Third Time Lucki won the two-mile novice chase in scintillating fashion, and already looks a candidate for a return to the track for the Sporting Life Arkle in March. Third Time Lucki was useful over hurdles, but his physique suggests he's much more likely to come into his own as a chaser – he's tall and angular, a raw-boned type – and he took to the new discipline straight away, tanking along, jumping soundly, and already in complete control coming down the hill. There are a couple of caveats: the time of the race was nothing out of the ordinary and two of his three main opponents clearly didn't give their running. Third Time Lucki also looked primed for the day, having had a wind op since last season, when, in his trainer's eyes at least, he didn't achieve as much at the end of the campaign as had been expected from its beginning. Third Time Lucki is likely to be kept away from deep ground and have a campaign focussed on one end in mind, though his effort on Friday makes the November Novices' Chase at the next Cheltenham fixture the obvious second step.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

Next up was quite a valuable a three-mile novice hurdle. Because of where it falls in the season, this race always attracts a mixed bag, full-season novices, those that lose novice status in little over a week and the odd chaser or two. In a race that tested stamina to the full, albeit under pretty quick conditions, Bardenstown Lad, who is qualified for the Albert Bartlett, got the better of a scrap with Dragon Bones, who isn't. Bardenstown Lad has a deceptive way of racing, having fallen in at long odds on at Cartmel earlier in the season. Off the bridle nearly a mile from home, he was back on it after three out and stayed on strongly to see off the challenge of the runner-up, a plucky mare with more heart than substance. Bardenstown Lad has plenty to find for an average Albert Bartlett, but he has the right characteristics for the race. However, the most interesting performance in Friday's contest came from one of the chasers, Siruh du Lac.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Having effectively his first race since the 2019/20 season, Siruh du Lac looked in good order beforehand but clearly 'blew up' after two out. He went with plenty of zest until that point, over a trip that's far enough for him anyway. The Paddy Power Gold Cup back at Cheltenham next month looks the obvious target, his record on the track and his current mark making him very much one for the shortlist. Friday's card closed with a maiden hurdle. The principals finished in a heap and it's hard to make the form anything out of the ordinary, but it's worth keeping an eye on a couple of those out the back, John Locke and Ballybreeze. Another Dan Skelton-trained runner to have had a breathing operation over the summer, John Locke dropped away in the straight, after looking a threat turning for home. It's possible he had a problem – he bled on his second outing last season – but nothing was said to the stewards and lack of stamina, for a runner with a mile-and-a-quarter Flat pedigree, seems a plausible explanation. Given how John Locke went at Kempton on his hurdling debut, Cheltenham, even on the Old Course, seemed an odd track to run him at and it's best to put a line through this effort. John Locke will be an interesting runner if switched to handicaps on the back of this, a very tricky one for the BHA Handicapper to assess with confidence, his yard one of the best around at using the system fairly to achieve a winnable mark. However, the real eye-catcher in the race was Ballybreeze. He's a big, rangy gelding, more a chaser than a hurdler on looks, and was backed at long odds – in from 80s – on just his second start over hurdles. Dropped out, Ballybreeze took a long time to settle, as his rider Adam Wedge reported to the stewards, and he was still keen when hampered at the fifth. Detached after that, he was very sympathetically handled and came home with running left, passing a few late on. Ballybreeze is very much a work in progress and he may not be clued up enough to win next time out, but he is definitely one for the notebook longer term.

I Like To Move It wins at Cheltenham