Impaire Et Passe wins under Paul Townend
Impaire Et Passe - taken out at Cheltenham

Cheltenham scratchings: Impaire Et Passe out of Champion and Stayers' Hurdle

By Sporting Life
13:11 · TUE February 06, 2024

Impaire Et Passe has been taken out of both the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

A brilliant winner of the Ballymore at last year’s meeting, he’s was beaten by Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grade on his reappearance before finishing behind State Man on two subsequent starts. He was ten-and-a-half lengths adrift of his stablemate when third in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the weekend.

Vauban has also been taken out of the Champion Hurdle along with Bob Olinger.

Nicky Henderson has resisted the temptation to keep the Ryanair Chase open as a back-up plan for Jonbon by scratching him for the Thursday feature. Royale Pagaille and Stay Away Fay, as expected, came out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup while Ahoy Senor no longer has a Stayers’ Hurdle entry.

Festival

