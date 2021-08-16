A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham where leading Sporting Life Arkle fancy Third Time Lucki won again.

Lucki wins again for Skelton Third Time Lucki made it two from two over fences in the From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase but Betfair and Paddy Power were happy to leave him at 11/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle afterwards. Sky Bet went 8s from 10s. Dan Skelton's charge jumped his way to the front under the trainer's brother Harry after three fences and looked set to run out an impressive winner turning in. However he was kept up to his work on the run-in to beat Sebastapol by four-and-a-half lengths after nearest pursuer Captain Tom Cat came down at the last.

“Harry said he felt fantastic and that he’s a horse with a lot of natural pace. During my apprenticeship with Paul (Nicholls), Ruby (Walsh) always used to say there’s a difference between speed and pace and in a race pace is so important because you can go your speed very comfortably, which is what he can do. “Going down the hill Harry started getting him under control, and then from three out to two out also. After the last he pricked his ears and got lonely, it was harder work today visually and while it is trainer chat he was actually fitter for the first day than today. I did a lot with him for the first day because I didn’t want to have him too fresh, so I pressed him a bit. I trusted him between then and now and I think he jumped the last and just had a blow.”

As for future plans, Skelton may now have a change of heart. “Originally the plan was to go to the Henry VIII after this, but whether that will happen now, I don’t know. I need to talk to Mike (Newbould, owner). I could wait for Kempton, which I know is a Grade Two and Sandown a Grade One but the ground will have a big bearing – he won’t run on soft or heavy,” said Skelton. “We could even wait for Doncaster (Lightning Novices’ Chase) and then come back here. Appreciate It is top of the (Arkle) market and we’ve got to see what he does. We want to go to the Arkle and hopefully it all works out. I was set in my mind to go Sandown and Warwick (Kingmaker) after today, but having watched that I just like the idea of him super fresh. I can do loads with him at home and the best route might be Kempton and then here. Maybe.” John shines back over hurdles Sporting John made a triumphant switch from chasing with a confidence-boosting display in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle. Philip Hobbs’ charge had disappointed in both his races over fences after winning the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase. Freshened up after 218 days, Sporting John (9-2) powered up the hill to beat Onagatheringstorm by two and a half lengths in the hands of Tom O’Brien. The 3/1 favourite Ballymillsy set the pace until he ran out of steam, while the well-fancied Proschema fell at the second-last flight when in contention.

Hobbs said: “We had him entered in one or two chases but we couldn’t find anything that was competitive, they were all small fields, so it made more sense to run here and it will have given him confidence going over hurdles. Last season was in and out, but he did win a Grade One at Sandown so it wasn’t a disaster. We just couldn’t find a race to get him under way over fences. “Staying hurdling is certainly a possibility, but I wouldn’t rule out going back over fences. On the other hand he could be a high-class hurdler. “I’ve no idea where we go from here. Having Thyme Hill won’t affect anything, I’d love two runners in the Stayers’ Hurdle! Thyme Hill will go for the Long Walk next. He’s perfectly all right after Auteuil. I don’t think it was the French hurdles, more the very heavy ground.”

Salute slashed for Triumph Knight Salute stretched his unbeaten record over timber to three with a taking win in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. Milton Harris' charge made stealthy headway on the bridle under Paddy Brennan and trailed only favourite Magistrato jumping the final flight. The market leader was to weaken up the hill but the 4/1 winner found plenty once let down, storming home to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths from Saint Riquer (50/1) and the fast-finishing Yorksea (33/1). The winner was halved in price by Betfair and Paddy Power to 20/1 for the Triumph Hurdle itself back here in March. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 14/1 from 33s.

“It’s quite emotional really, because it’s been a tough road,” he said. “He’s a good horse, he’s got a bit of pace and if there’s a better tactical rider in the weighing room than Paddy Brennan then I don’t know him. “I said to him to be last man and I thought he’d got there too soon. We might go to something like the Adonis or we might just leave it to the spring. He looks like he’s all right. "He was given a mark of 91 after his first two races on the Flat and he struggled, but Andrew Balding was very open with me and said he’s by Sir Percy out of an Unfuwain mare so he’s crying out for a trip.

