Thriving Editeur wins again

Editeur Du Gite (3/1 joint-favourite) made it back-to-back course wins in the Simon Claisse Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old carries the colours of trainer Gary Moore’s 2014 Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Sire De Grugy – and connections are dreaming he too could earn himself a crack at the two-mile chasing crown.

Part-owner Steve Preston said: “It’s quite exhilarating to say the least. We weren’t as confident today as the ground was a bit deader and he had 7lb more to carry, but without a doubt we’ve improved again, which is more than you could hope for.

“Hopefully he has still more in him. The last time I spoke to Gary, we were thinking of the Game Spirit at Newbury, so he could go there before we think about bigger, bigger things.

“That (Champion Chase) is possible, but if not there’s the Grand Annual and then the Red Rum at Aintree, which he won last season.”

He was introduced to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase market at 40/1 by Betfair.