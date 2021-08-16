A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham where the thriving Editeur Du Gite won again.
Editeur Du Gite (3/1 joint-favourite) made it back-to-back course wins in the Simon Claisse Handicap Chase.
The seven-year-old carries the colours of trainer Gary Moore’s 2014 Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Sire De Grugy – and connections are dreaming he too could earn himself a crack at the two-mile chasing crown.
Part-owner Steve Preston said: “It’s quite exhilarating to say the least. We weren’t as confident today as the ground was a bit deader and he had 7lb more to carry, but without a doubt we’ve improved again, which is more than you could hope for.
“Hopefully he has still more in him. The last time I spoke to Gary, we were thinking of the Game Spirit at Newbury, so he could go there before we think about bigger, bigger things.
“That (Champion Chase) is possible, but if not there’s the Grand Annual and then the Red Rum at Aintree, which he won last season.”
He was introduced to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase market at 40/1 by Betfair.
The Nick Williams-trained Interne De Sivola built on the promise of his hurdling debut with a clear-cut victory in the JCB Triumph Trial.
The youngster finished third behind Dan Skelton’s exciting prospect In This World at Warwick last month, form that was boosted by the success of runner-up Graystone at the same venue earlier this week.
Ridden by the trainer’s son Chester, Interne De Sivola had his rivals in trouble a long way from home on his second start and was five and a half lengths clear of 5-2 favourite Yorksea at the line.
“It was a good performance in what was a good race at Warwick and we thought he’d improve as he’d never run on the Flat,” said Williams.
“That was the strongest juvenile race of the season so far at Warwick. Good horses were beaten 30 lengths that day and the Skelton one is very good, obviously. He (Interne De Sivola) stays well and has a strong pedigree. He’s a very good prospect.
“We haven’t really got a plan. We said we’d see what happened today, but he’s won very well and it (Triumph Hurdle) is a possibility.”