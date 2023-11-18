Cheltenham Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the second day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Road leads to Cheltenham There was drama at the first flight of the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle when Parish Star unseated her rider before running loose, hampering Galactic Jack and forcing Knight Of Allen off the course. That left Gifted Angel and An Bradan Feasa leading the remaining nine runners with 6/4 favourite Milan Tino prominent in the next rank. An Bradan Feasa led by two lengths at the top of the hill and was still there at the last but by then the distress signals were visible as the patiently ridden Burdett Road (9/4) moved through stylishly on the inside under Harry Cobden. Burdett Road duly picked up his rival despite rapping the top bar of the final flight, running on well to record a stylish success and earning quotes of 8/1 from Sky Bet for the JCB Triumph Hurdle back at Cheltenham in March. Paddy Power cut the winner from 20/1 to 7/1. An Bradan Feasa had enough left in the tank to hold on for second in the Grade 2 with third home Milan Tino belatedly closing the gap close home.

Cobden said: "He missed a few hurdles on the way round and could have easily got keen; I was just trying to put him into the bottom of them so I didn't light him up with a good jump and take off through the field. "He's obviously a very good horse and March is obviously on the agenda now." Trainer James Owen saddled Burdett Road to make a winning debut over hurdles at Huntingdon 13 days ago and has a Cheltenham Festival contender on his hands in the Muhaarar gelding, who secured victory in the Golden Gates Stakes at the Royal meeting when trained by Michael Bell. Owen said: “We had to ride him like that. When the rain came last night I was like ‘Oh my God’, but he is a fair animal. A lot of the hurdles he hasn’t seen, but he has learnt a lot. On good ground he is going to be exciting come March. “I’m in a privileged position to have these horses, but I’m delighted it is going well. We had to do one of two things, either make it or drop him in, and we have done the right thing. He was a bit more amenable today as he settled and jumped better. He has got some engine. He is tough. For a flat horse he has got plenty of guts about him. I knew he would keep coming. “Harry is a lot cooler than me as I’ve been so nervous, but I love it. “This is massive. We have brought a few hunter chasers here in the past and you always go home thinking it is so hard to win here, but to get the job done is brilliant. “This is a Triumph Hurdle trial and that is now the aim. On good ground he will be exciting. We are loving the game and we have got a great team. I need more horses and we have proven we can do the job. I would love to get more horses as this is what we want to do. Hopefully this is a good advert.” Broadway Boy plays leading role The well backed Broadway Boy (9/4 joint-favourite) made almost every yard when leading home a one-two for Nigel Twiston-Davies in the From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase under Tom Bellamy. The winner, who chased home Flooring Porter last month, had Mister Coffey for company for much of the contest but that one had cried enough before three out and, on landing, it soon looked as though Good Risk At All had run his race. That left stablemate Weveallbeencaught as the nearest pursuer but Harry Skelton had been at work aboard the six-year-old for some way and they never looked like closing the gap. Indeed, Broadway Boy extended the lead from there on in, keeping up to his work to score by 20 lengths. Good Risk At All and Mister Coffey did belatedly rally to some extent and the former pushed a tiring Weveallbeencaught close for second.

Hascoeur Clermont leads over the last

Cromwell charge in charge Gavin Cromwell has been enjoying a fine run of success at Cheltenham and sent out yet another winner at Prestbury Park as Hascoeur Clermont (12/1) stuck to the task gamely in the Wienerberger Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase. There was a ragged start to the staying contest but there were plenty of runners in contention racing down the hill for the final time. Hascoeur Clermont and Chambard were to the fore, ahead of Undersupervision and Mole Court, and the eventual winner had to be game for Noel McParlan to see off the challenge of Chambard who could never quite get on terms. Wick Green was fourth and Read To Return fifth having made notable late progress from the rear of the field.

