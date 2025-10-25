Cheltenham Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from day two of the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham.

Honeyball going for Gold with Approach Intense Approach (9/2) booked his ticket for the Coral Gold Cup after fending off the strong-travelling Pied Piper to win the William Hill Extra Places With BOG 'Chasing Excellence' Novices' Chase. With the fences in the home straight bypassed because of the low sun it looked to the world as if the runner-up, still hard on the bridle to the foot of the hill, had matters under control. However upon meeting the rising ground he was cooked, the Anthony Honeyball-trained winner rallying strongly to win, going away, by two-and-a-half lengths.

OJ pips Hamlet Josh Moore believes Give It To Me Oj could fall in the ‘could be anything’ category after joining a unique list of horses to have won at both Epsom Downs and Cheltenham with victory in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. Since signing off the last National Hunt season on a winning note at Sandown Park the progressive four-year-old has bagged both the Jump Jockeys’ Derby Handicap and Apprentices’ Derby Handicap around the iconic Surrey venue. Returned to jumps, the son of Time Test, was sent off a 4/9 chance to make it three wins from his last three starts over hurdles in the extended two mile prize, which has been won in the past by the likes of Dodging Bullets. Sent straight into the lead the odds-on market leader never saw another rival, but although making every yard of the running he was forced to pull out the stops late on to continue his winning sequence. However, although Hamlet’s Night, who arrived seeking a hat-trick of wins, served it up to Give It To Me Oj in a sprint finish to the line he could never quite get on terms with a neck separating the pair at the line. Josh Moore, who trains the winner in partnership with his dad Gary, said: “There was no pace in the race and they were always going to have one go at him. That was a speed horse in second. "Making the running isn’t what he does, I know he has on the Flat, but he did won that day despite the way he was ridden. He is a progressive horse and he is worth his mark. He is a one hundred and forty three horse so that have done well to get that close to him. I thought he was going to be strong enough at the finish as the further he was going to go the better.”

Looking ahead to future plans Moore hinted that a trip to Newbury for the Gerry Feilden could be next on the agenda. He added: “It is always going to be a harder season for him. There is options like the Gerry Feilden at the Coral Gold Cup meeting that might suit him as I think Newbury would suit him as it is a stiff test. “This was a speed track here today and I don’t think that works in his favour. The old saying he could be anything, but he actually honestly could be. He is a beautiful horse if you look at him and we like him a lot. We could chance him in a pattern race as there is a bit of weight-for-age at the moment.” And for winning rider Caoilin Quinn, who was on board Give It To Me Oj for his first victory at Epsom Downs this year, it marked a breakthrough winner at the home of jump racing. He said: “He is a horse that doesn’t do a lot in front. I probably couldn’t go the even gallop I wanted to as he was backing off and having a look in front. I was always confident when I jumped the last that if anything came to me I would pull out enough. I think he is very good. “Here today was a sign it is going to be a good season. He is starting to be a pretty special horse to me. It is a dream come true (riding his first Cheltenham winner) as these are the tracks you want to be riding winners at.” I couldn't believe the money had come The days of super star stayer Paisley Park ruling the roost might be over for Emma Lavelle, but she could have found a new flag bearer in Ma Shantou, who underlined his credentials with a taking display in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. Pitched into Grade One company on his final start last season at the Cheltenham Festival in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, the Shantou gelding made a successful return to calmer waters when making light work of his opening mark of 129 in the three mile test. Smuggled into the race by Harry Cobden the well-supported 18/5 favourite breezed into contention rounding the home turn still apparently travelling with plenty left in the tank facing up to the final flight. And after letting out an inch of rein the progressive six-year-old only needed to be shaken up late on before running out a two and three quarter length winner from Electric Mason.

Lavelle said: “He could just be quite good this horse. He has done that really well. I couldn’t believe the money that had come for him, but the horses are in good form and he had done everything right at home. He was really well supported, but that might be because he was just so well in. “He is a smashing horse, and he is a straightforward horse, and we are on the right trajectory. He just went out there and got the job done. Most of the time watching races around is terrifying, but that was a lovely race.” And while Ma Shantou has a way to go to match the exploits of Paisley Park the Ogbourne Maizey handler insisted that there are similarities between the pair. She added: “He has some similarities. The similarities that he has is that he is relaxed and as races get tougher I would say he will be one that travels a bit behind the bridle. “He is at the bottom of the foothills and he has got a fair mountain to climb to get up there. My plan would be to go to Haydock Park with him now (for a valuable three mile handicap hurdle), so I wouldn’t be taking a dissimilar route at this stage. We will go for that next time and see what happens.”

Three Card Brag on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Something to Brag about Three Card Brag played the perfect hand to leave his jubilant connections dreaming of another tilt at the Randox Grand National in April after pocketing the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase. Arriving after finishing a fine second in the Kerry National at Listowel the Gordon Elliott-trained eight-year-old stayed on strongly under Jack Kennedy to land the £100,000 feature. Always to the fore of matters the 6/1 chance pressed on over the second last as early leader Inch House weakened out of matters, however he was swiftly followed through by a host of challengers from the pursuing pack, headed by the strong travelling Hoe Joly Smoke. But after meeting the last well the gelded son of Jet Away bounded up the run-in before prevailing by two and three quarter lengths from Backmersackme, who pipped Hoe Joly Smoke for second, to leave his joint-owner Max McNeill, dreaming of an Aintree return. McNeill, who owns Three Card Brag with Patrick & Scott Bryceland, said: “I said to the guys at 11/1 he was definitely worth an each-way bet as I thought he would finish in the four.

“He was fantastic. Just at the end I thought he was going to get caught, but when the other horse came to him he just went away. I thought he was high in the handicap and Gordon thought he was just short of Graded level as if you look at his form it is fantastic. “I think we will have to speak to Gordon, but the answer is yes (as to having another tilt at the Grand National). I might be smoking bad stuff, and it is only four weeks away, but the Coral Gold Cup has got to be under consideration.” While triumphant trainer Elliott was lukewarm on the idea of a return to Aintree in the spring for Three Card Brag he admitted it is not totally out of the question that he tackles the race again. Elliott added: “I was very pleased as he jumped and travelled the whole way. He was probably in front a bit soon, but in fairness to him when the third horse came to him he picked up again. He had a good run in the Kerry National the last day. He was carrying a big weight in all those other races, but he is a big horse and he has carried it well again today. “I’m delighted for the McNeill Family, and Paddy & Scott Bryceland, as they are big supporters of ours. “We ran him in the Grand National and he didn’t get home. We will get him home and see how he is but there are plenty of options and we will pick and choose where we go. “We are not saying we won’t (go for the Grand National) as it is a great race, but I’m not sure he gets home over that trip, but he is a year older and he definitely look like he stayed better today. “Max is UK based and it would be great if we could win a big pot like that (Coral Gold Cup) as they don’t come around too often.”

Conman John on his way to victory

Festival dream alive with Conman John Lucinda Russell appears to have another talented prospect on her hands in Conman John, who ground his rivals into submission from the front in the Play William Hill’s Final One Standing Novices’ Hurdle. Having made the perfect start to life over hurdles when defeating stablemate Timefortom at Kelso earlier this month, the gelded son of Malinas, added to that victory when successfully accounting for his rivals under a penalty on his first start over three miles under rules. Racing front rank throughout, the 4/1 chance had most of those in behind in trouble turning for home, with the exception of the Dan Skelton-trained Great Fleet, who was still travelling on the bridle under Harry Skelton. As the pair jumped the last it looked as though it was going to be a matter of strides in which Great Fleet would motor on by, however it was not to be with Conman John, who races in the same colours of stable stalwart Ahoy Senor, pulling out more to win by three lengths.

Russell, who trains Conman John in partnership with Michael Scudamore, said: “He is just amazing. He is by Malinas and they have just such a great attitude. He is a sweet little horse. We kind of highly tried him by sending him off to Punchestown, but he was worth it. "We seem to train a lot of slow horses as he is another three miler, but maybe the trick is to step them up. It makes you realise how good the other horse is (Timefortom). I suppose I know Derek’s (Fox) body language and he was so relaxed coming around the corner that he must have loads more left. "I just wanted him to keep on galloping and it is lovely to see. He scared me at the last first time around, but he got it right the next time. Ahoy Senor is a wonderful horse, but he is getting on a little bit now and it is nice to have young boys coming through.” And following the race Conman John was cut from 66/1 into 3/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle by Paddy Power and Sky Bet which Russell confirmed she will work back from. She added: “I don’t know where he sits in the pecking order as we have got some lovely horses. I’ve not really looked at the stats yet. I think we can work back from that (Albert Bartlett) as he looked pretty good there.”

Zurich leads over the last at Cheltenham

Zurich too good in opener Henry de Bromhead found himself back in familiar surroundings after Zurich continued his progression over fences with victory in the William Hill Each Way Extra Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. After being awarded his latest success at Killarney in the stewards’ room, the lightly-raced six-year-old needed no intervention to add to that victory when staying on strongly in the two-and-a-half mile test much to the delight of members of the Pimlico Racing Ireland syndicate. With the field strung out from an early stage the race changed complexion when favourite Newton Tornado parted company with Ben Jones at the fourth last to lead West Away in a clear lead approaching the third last. But West Away's effort was to come up short as both Zurich and True Testimony pressed on rounding straightening up for the second last, at which Zurich moved into a lead he would hold on to all the way to the line. Although both Crest Of Fortune and Double Powerful stayed on well, neither could reel in Zurich, who crossed the line with two-and-a quarter lengths in hand.