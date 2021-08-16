Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Cheltenham including Tom Scudamore on Cloth Cap.

Tom Scudamore will feel privileged when he wears the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings as Cloth Cap makes an emotional return to action in the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. It will be the first time the iconic silks have been seen on a racecourse since the triple Grand National-winning owner died earlier this month at the age of 86. Cloth Cap was strongly-fancied to give Hemmings a fourth win in the Aintree spectacular in April, after winning the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and the Premier Chase at Kelso, but was pulled up by Scudamore before the third-last fence after running well for a long way. He was found to have a respiratory problem and underwent wind surgery a few days later.

“It will be lovely to put those colours back on again. Let’s hope it’s very fitting to Trevor, and we can go and do him proud,” said Scudamore. “I’ve not sat on him so far this year. I’ve been into Jonjo’s (O’Neill, trainer) but I didn’t get to sit on him – but that doesn’t bother me at all. Jonjo’s very happy with him. “Let’s hope we can get back on track tomorrow. There will be lots of different emotions, mainly for the Hemmings family, and we just want to do Trevor proud. “It was a tremendous thrill (to win at Newbury). He jumped from fence to fence. He gave me two great days and gave me such a great ride in the National for a long way as well – and he was fabulous at Kelso. “There’s plenty more in front of him. He’s in his prime. The way he went through last season showed us he’s got plenty more to offer. He had a great year last year, and let’s hope he can do more of the same this time.” Among Cloth Cap’s opposition, John McConnell reports Go Another One to be in fine shape after a successful summer campaign. “It’s competitive. He ran very well in the Kim Muir in the spring. That’s pretty good form to bring into the race. He’s obviously in form after his win in Perth,” said the County Meath trainer. “We haven’t got much up our sleeve handicap mark wise, but he should run another good race. He’s in great nick.”

Oliver Sherwood feels Jersey Bean will come on for the run. although he expects the eight-year-old to do himself justice on his first start for 192 days. “He did us proud last year. He does love the better ground. He’s won at Cheltenham. This is a big step up – he’s on a career high (over fences) at the moment,” said the Upper Lambourn handler. “Whether he’s up to this, I couldn’t tell you. He stays well – his jumping has got good. “He’s not wound up. He will definitely improve for his first run. He’s entitled to be there – and where else do you go when you’re rated 137? It’s nice to get him back on the track. He’s been a good servant.” Paul Nicholls has warned he may not run Truckers Lodge if he considers the ground is not soft enough. “He is a regular at Chepstow, where he excels in the mud, and he was due to run there a fortnight ago until I withdrew him with the ground drying out,” Nicholls told Betfair. “Although he has been dropped a couple of pounds recently, I fear he is still too high in the handicap to be competitive. But he is ready to run, and his long-term aim is another crack at the Coral Welsh National – which he so nearly won in 2019. “I hope they have had enough rain at Cheltenham for Truckers Lodge and will check out the going when I get there. If there are any doubts I will pull him out again.”