Cheltenham Saturday entries: Willie Mullins set to run Chart Topper

Willie Mullins is set to be represented at Cheltenham on Saturday with Chart Topper among the entries for the Pertemps Qualifier. The six-year-old was last seen producing an improved performance to finish third in a handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival.
The trainer’s nephew Emmett could saddle Chance Another One, who made a winning chasing debut at Ballinrobe when last seen, and recent Tipperary maiden hurdle winner Watchful Protector.
There are 13 Irish entries in total for the contest with Henry De Bromhead giving the hat-trick seeking Quantum Quest the option of running, while Gordon Elliott has Semrandzarak and Winning Smut in the mix.
Give It To Me Oj is the potential star turn in the feature Masterson Holdings Hurdle. Winner of the Bet365 Novices’ Championship Final at Sandown in April, he’s two from two this Flat season for Gary and Josh Moore.
Sir Galahad has hit the frame in a couple of valuable handicap hurdles at Market Rasen, Hamlet’s Knight is two from three over timber for James Owen, while Caballo De Guerra made a deep impression when winning on his hurdling debut at Kelso for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore.
Harry Derham's Filibustering is an interesting contender too, having been a runaway winner on hurdling debut at Kelso in March before finishing sixth behind Murcia in a Grade One at Aintree.
