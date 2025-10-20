Cheltenham Saturday entries: Willie Mullins set to run Chart Topper

The trainer’s nephew Emmett could saddle Chance Another One, who made a winning chasing debut at Ballinrobe when last seen, and recent Tipperary maiden hurdle winner Watchful Protector.

There are 13 Irish entries in total for the contest with Henry De Bromhead giving the hat-trick seeking Quantum Quest the option of running, while Gordon Elliott has Semrandzarak and Winning Smut in the mix.

Give It To Me Oj is the potential star turn in the feature Masterson Holdings Hurdle. Winner of the Bet365 Novices’ Championship Final at Sandown in April, he’s two from two this Flat season for Gary and Josh Moore.