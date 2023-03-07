The Jockey Club has partnered with electronic music producer, DJ Cuddles, on an exclusive new track that is set to bring the iconic ‘Cheltenham Roar’ to dance floors across the UK.
Available to stream from Tuesday, Cheltenham Festival’s rapturous roar - a tradition that sees more than 65,000 racegoers cry out in unison as the first tape goes up - has been reimagined as a toe-tapping techno track that fuses melodic electronic beats with iconic sounds of the famous Cheltenham racecourse.
In addition to the iconic roar, the track includes familiar samples from previous years’ races, including galloping hooves, race punditry, neighing horses, and even bickering bookies.
Cheltenham Festival goers will even be able to raise the roof at the big event itself, as DJ Cuddles is set to perform the dance anthem in an exclusive set on day two - Wednesday 15th March. Racing fans will be able to catch him live between 3.30pm and 5.30pm in the Best Mate Pavilion - located opposite the main Grandstand - an enclosure offering excellent views of the races, as well as top-class betting facilities and a variety of food options.
An iconic and anticipated feature of The Festival, the ‘Cheltenham Roar’ is widely renowned by racegoers who return year after year. Now, The Jockey Club and DJ Cuddles hope to bring it to the masses through the ‘Roar-Remix’ and inspire a new generation of racing fans.
The Jockey Club’s techno track - Roar-Remix, written and produced by DJ Cuddles - is available to listen and stream on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/roar-remix
Ian Renton, The Jockey Club’s Managing Director for the West Region, said: “We’ve really enjoyed teaming up with DJ Cuddles to create the ‘Roar-Remix’ - a dance anthem like no other, which takes the famous Cheltenham Roar from race track to club track.
“The Roar is widely celebrated among racing fans and now, we want to bring this iconic tradition to the masses. We hope it will encourage new audiences to engage with horseracing, while celebrating our existing fanbase and the institution that Cheltenham Festival has become.”
