The Jockey Club has partnered with electronic music producer, DJ Cuddles, on an exclusive new track that is set to bring the iconic ‘Cheltenham Roar’ to dance floors across the UK.

Available to stream from Tuesday, Cheltenham Festival’s rapturous roar - a tradition that sees more than 65,000 racegoers cry out in unison as the first tape goes up - has been reimagined as a toe-tapping techno track that fuses melodic electronic beats with iconic sounds of the famous Cheltenham racecourse. In addition to the iconic roar, the track includes familiar samples from previous years’ races, including galloping hooves, race punditry, neighing horses, and even bickering bookies. Cheltenham Festival goers will even be able to raise the roof at the big event itself, as DJ Cuddles is set to perform the dance anthem in an exclusive set on day two - Wednesday 15th March. Racing fans will be able to catch him live between 3.30pm and 5.30pm in the Best Mate Pavilion - located opposite the main Grandstand - an enclosure offering excellent views of the races, as well as top-class betting facilities and a variety of food options.

